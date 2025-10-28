Bills' Sean McDermott kept captain on sideline in Week 8 win, 'my decision only'
It initially seemed as if Buffalo Bills' linebacker Terrel Bernard was ready for game action, but he never left the sideline for a single snap during a Week 8 road victory over the Carolina Panthers.
Bernard, who tweaked his ankle during the Week 6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, dressed for the October 26 game after being listed as questionable on the final injury report. As it turned out, however, the team captain suited up for emergency purposes only.
With Matt Milano unavailable, the Bills opened the game in a three-linebacker set featuring Shaq Thompson, Dorian Williams and Joe Andreessen. Meanwhile, Bernard was on stand by.
"The linebacking room, overall, had some, can they play? Can they not play?" said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott. "That was kind of the deal if we had to get him in there. We got some guys nursing some injuries."
Despite unfounded speculation that McDermott made a performance-based decision to sit Bernard, it appears that health and long-term availability were the sole factors.
"Just kind of where we were and trying to get him freshened up. It wasn't at all. It was more medically where he was versus anything to do with him not performing or anything like that," said McDermott.
Although his PFF metrics haven't impressed, it's unlikely that Bernard would fall out of favor with McDermott. Even if the linebacker was slumping, he offers multiple intangible components while captaining the defense.
"This was my decision, my decision only, and just felt like we needed to get him freshened up a little bit," reiterated McDermott.
Even after the DNP, Bernard is the Bills' second-leading tackler (30). He has three tackles-for-loss, two quarterback hits, two fumble recoveries and a game-sealing interception.
