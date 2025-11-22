Bills Central

Sean McDermott uncertain about two Bills' starters lost to injury in latest loss

The Bufflao Bills lost three key contributors in their ugly loss to the Houston Texans, and Injured Reserve is a potential possibility for two of them

Ralph Ventre

Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) recovers running back James Cook (4) fumble against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) recovers running back James Cook (4) fumble against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills lost three key contributors to injuries during Thursday night's dud in Houston.

While Friday's report was encouraging for three players who missed the November 20 road game, Bills' head coach Sean McDermott didn't sound overly optimistic when addressing the statuses of two players who started and left the game due to injuries.

While McDermott labeled tight end Dalton Kincaid, wide receiver Curtis Samuel and defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis as "all improving," the head coach was unsure when it came to right tackle Spencer Brown and linebacker Terrel Bernard.

Additionally, he revealed that first-round rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston remains in the concussion protocol after being forced out of Thursday night's loss. Obviously, Hairston won't be available again until he clears the league-mandated five-stage return-to-play process, which usually takes one week or longer.

McDermott labeled Bernard as "week to week" while noting the medical staff needs more time to diagnose Brown.

"We'll have to see. Still gathering some evidence information there," said McDermott.

Down goes Brown

It all comes down to how seriously Brown injured his right shoulder in the 23-19 loss to the Texans. The starting right tackle underwent official evaluation during the game, and he was cleared to reenter the game.

With the problem presumably worsening, Brown eventually went to the sideline for good. Backup Ryan Van Demark finished the game at right tackle, playing the final 13 offensive snaps.

"No that was a medical piece that they said he was out," said McDermott.

The fear is that Brown may have torn his labrum, meaning surgery awaits at the end of the season. A stint on Injured Reserve may or may not it be necessary before Brown can return to the field.

"It's still early. Doesn't look good for, I'll start, say this week, but we'll see," said McDermott.

Spencer Brown spike
Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tackle Spencer Brown (79) celebrates a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Bernard's injury misfortune continues

On the injury report for the past month due to an ankle issue, Bernard has been clearly fighting through it at times.

Now, the team captain has a right elbow problem to manage. Bernard's arm got sandwiched when linebacker Matt Milano came in to help tackle running back Nick Chubb in the backfield.

Bernard went to the locker room, eventually returning to the sideline with his right arm in a sling. Presuming the linebacker's X-rays came back negative, the injury likely requires only a short-term absence.

Terrel Bernard (8)
Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) and linebacker Matt Milano (58) attempt to tackle Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb (21) / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Back for Pittsburgh?

The Bills have nine full days for recuperation prior to their next game, which is set for November 30 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. With that time, Kincaid, Samuel and Mathis seemingly have a chance to be available against the Steelers.

"I'll just group three guys into the same category here. Dalton Kincaid, Phidarian Mathis and Curtis Samuel — they're all improving and we'll see where they go this week. We'll take it one day at a time," said McDermott.

Kincaid has been out since pulling his hamstring against the Miami Dolphins in Week 10. Samuel was added to the injury report after the Week 11 win over the Tanoa Bay Buccaneers due to an elbow and neck issue. Mathis, who banged up his shoulder against the Dolphins, was questionable for the November 20 game, but was ultimately inactive.

Dalton Kincaid
Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

