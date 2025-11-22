Sean McDermott uncertain about two Bills' starters lost to injury in latest loss
The Buffalo Bills lost three key contributors to injuries during Thursday night's dud in Houston.
While Friday's report was encouraging for three players who missed the November 20 road game, Bills' head coach Sean McDermott didn't sound overly optimistic when addressing the statuses of two players who started and left the game due to injuries.
While McDermott labeled tight end Dalton Kincaid, wide receiver Curtis Samuel and defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis as "all improving," the head coach was unsure when it came to right tackle Spencer Brown and linebacker Terrel Bernard.
Additionally, he revealed that first-round rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston remains in the concussion protocol after being forced out of Thursday night's loss. Obviously, Hairston won't be available again until he clears the league-mandated five-stage return-to-play process, which usually takes one week or longer.
McDermott labeled Bernard as "week to week" while noting the medical staff needs more time to diagnose Brown.
"We'll have to see. Still gathering some evidence information there," said McDermott.
Down goes Brown
It all comes down to how seriously Brown injured his right shoulder in the 23-19 loss to the Texans. The starting right tackle underwent official evaluation during the game, and he was cleared to reenter the game.
With the problem presumably worsening, Brown eventually went to the sideline for good. Backup Ryan Van Demark finished the game at right tackle, playing the final 13 offensive snaps.
"No that was a medical piece that they said he was out," said McDermott.
The fear is that Brown may have torn his labrum, meaning surgery awaits at the end of the season. A stint on Injured Reserve may or may not it be necessary before Brown can return to the field.
"It's still early. Doesn't look good for, I'll start, say this week, but we'll see," said McDermott.
Bernard's injury misfortune continues
On the injury report for the past month due to an ankle issue, Bernard has been clearly fighting through it at times.
Now, the team captain has a right elbow problem to manage. Bernard's arm got sandwiched when linebacker Matt Milano came in to help tackle running back Nick Chubb in the backfield.
Bernard went to the locker room, eventually returning to the sideline with his right arm in a sling. Presuming the linebacker's X-rays came back negative, the injury likely requires only a short-term absence.
Back for Pittsburgh?
The Bills have nine full days for recuperation prior to their next game, which is set for November 30 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. With that time, Kincaid, Samuel and Mathis seemingly have a chance to be available against the Steelers.
"I'll just group three guys into the same category here. Dalton Kincaid, Phidarian Mathis and Curtis Samuel — they're all improving and we'll see where they go this week. We'll take it one day at a time," said McDermott.
Kincaid has been out since pulling his hamstring against the Miami Dolphins in Week 10. Samuel was added to the injury report after the Week 11 win over the Tanoa Bay Buccaneers due to an elbow and neck issue. Mathis, who banged up his shoulder against the Dolphins, was questionable for the November 20 game, but was ultimately inactive.
