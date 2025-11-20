Bills Central

Bills clear three-fourths of crowded injury report for Thursday night vs. Texans

The Buffalo Bills will be without three pass-catchers, but a bulk of key contributors will be available for Thursday Night Football

Ralph Ventre

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) and outside linebacker Shaq Thompson (45) celebrate after intercepting a pass intended for New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2)
Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) and outside linebacker Shaq Thompson (45) celebrate after intercepting a pass intended for New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills kicked off their short week with 16 players listed on the official injury report, but the bulk of them will be available for Thursday Night Football against the Houston Texans.

Starting center Connor McGovern, who was added to the list on Monday due to an ankle, is one of 12 Bills who do not carry an injury designation into the November 20 road game.

Unfortunately, the two other new injury report additions will be unavailable for the primetime affair. Although neither appear to be long-term absences, wide receivers Curtis Samuel and Mecole Hardman were both ruled out by head coach Sean McDermott early on Wednesday.

Starting tight end Dalton Kincaid was also designated as out, meaning he will miss his second straight game after injuring his hamstring in Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins. The lack of pass-catcher availability likely ensures that wide receiver Gabe Davis will be elevated from the practice squad for the second game in a row.

While wide receiver Khalil Shakir was absent for a third straight day due to personal reasons (his wife had a child), he's expected to go against the Texans.

Connor McGovern (66)
Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills guard Connor McGovern (66) prepares to hike the ball to quarterback Josh Allen (17) / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis, who missed the November 16 game due to a shoulder, is the line Bills' player with a questionable tag for Thursday night. Mathis improved to limited practice participation this week.

In a positive development for the defense, veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson is set to return for the first time since Week 8. A hamstring issue has kept the highly-productive vet out of the last three games.

CJ Stroud
Oct 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs with the ball as Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (42) attempts to make a tackle during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Bills' defense also received advantageous news from Thursday's opponent. The Texans will be without starting quarterback CJ Stroud, who remains in concussion protocol.

The Bills visit Houston for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff on Prime Video.

Bills' Official Injury Report (Week 12)

WEDNESDAY
WR Mecole Hardman (calf) — DNP
(Game: OUT)

TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) — DNP
(Game: OUT)

WR Curtis Samuel (elbow/neck) — DNP
(Game: OUT)

WR Khalil Shakir (personal) — DNP
(Game: - )

DT Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)

CB Christian Benford (groin) — Full
(Game: - )

CB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Full
(Game: - )

DE Joey Bosa (wrist) — Full
(Game: - )

NCB Taron Johnson (groin) — Full
(Game: - )

DT DaQuan Jones (vet rest) — Full
(Game: - )

C Connor McGovern (ankle) — Full
(Game: - )

WR Joshua Palmer (ankle/knee) — Full
(Game: - )

DT Jordan Phillips (wrist) — Full
(Game: - )

S Jordan Poyer (vet rest) — Full
(Game: - )

LB Dorian Williams (groin) — Full
(Game: - )

LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — Full
(Game: - )

TUESDAY
WR Mecole Hardman (calf) — DNP

TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) — DNP

WR Curtis Samuel (elbow/neck) — DNP

WR Khalil Shakir (personal) — DNP

CB Christian Benford (groin) — Limited

CB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Limited

DE Joey Bosa (wrist) — Limited

NCB Taron Johnson (groin) — Limited

DT DaQuan Jones (vet rest) — Limited

DT Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) — Limited

C Connor McGovern (ankle) — Limited

WR Joshua Palmer (ankle/knee) — Limited

DT Jordan Phillips (wrist) — Limited

S Jordan Poyer (vet rest) — Limited

LB Dorian Williams (groin) — Limited

LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — Full

MONDAY
WR Mecole Hardman (calf) — DNP

TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) — DNP

DT Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) — DNP

WR Curtis Samuel (elbow/neck) — DNP

WR Khalil Shakir (personal) — DNP

CB Christian Benford (groin) — Limited

CB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Limited

DE Joey Bosa (wrist) — Limited

NCB Taron Johnson (groin) — Limited

DT DaQuan Jones (vet rest) — Limited

C Connor McGovern (ankle) — Limited

WR Joshua Palmer (ankle/knee) — Limited

DT Jordan Phillips (wrist) — Limited

S Jordan Poyer (vet rest) — Limited

LB Dorian Williams (groin) — Limited

LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — Full

