Bills clear three-fourths of crowded injury report for Thursday night vs. Texans
The Buffalo Bills kicked off their short week with 16 players listed on the official injury report, but the bulk of them will be available for Thursday Night Football against the Houston Texans.
Starting center Connor McGovern, who was added to the list on Monday due to an ankle, is one of 12 Bills who do not carry an injury designation into the November 20 road game.
Unfortunately, the two other new injury report additions will be unavailable for the primetime affair. Although neither appear to be long-term absences, wide receivers Curtis Samuel and Mecole Hardman were both ruled out by head coach Sean McDermott early on Wednesday.
Starting tight end Dalton Kincaid was also designated as out, meaning he will miss his second straight game after injuring his hamstring in Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins. The lack of pass-catcher availability likely ensures that wide receiver Gabe Davis will be elevated from the practice squad for the second game in a row.
While wide receiver Khalil Shakir was absent for a third straight day due to personal reasons (his wife had a child), he's expected to go against the Texans.
Defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis, who missed the November 16 game due to a shoulder, is the line Bills' player with a questionable tag for Thursday night. Mathis improved to limited practice participation this week.
In a positive development for the defense, veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson is set to return for the first time since Week 8. A hamstring issue has kept the highly-productive vet out of the last three games.
The Bills' defense also received advantageous news from Thursday's opponent. The Texans will be without starting quarterback CJ Stroud, who remains in concussion protocol.
The Bills visit Houston for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff on Prime Video.
Bills' Official Injury Report (Week 12)
WEDNESDAY
WR Mecole Hardman (calf) — DNP
(Game: OUT)
TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) — DNP
(Game: OUT)
WR Curtis Samuel (elbow/neck) — DNP
(Game: OUT)
WR Khalil Shakir (personal) — DNP
(Game: - )
DT Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)
CB Christian Benford (groin) — Full
(Game: - )
CB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Full
(Game: - )
DE Joey Bosa (wrist) — Full
(Game: - )
NCB Taron Johnson (groin) — Full
(Game: - )
DT DaQuan Jones (vet rest) — Full
(Game: - )
C Connor McGovern (ankle) — Full
(Game: - )
WR Joshua Palmer (ankle/knee) — Full
(Game: - )
DT Jordan Phillips (wrist) — Full
(Game: - )
S Jordan Poyer (vet rest) — Full
(Game: - )
LB Dorian Williams (groin) — Full
(Game: - )
LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — Full
(Game: - )
TUESDAY
WR Mecole Hardman (calf) — DNP
TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) — DNP
WR Curtis Samuel (elbow/neck) — DNP
WR Khalil Shakir (personal) — DNP
CB Christian Benford (groin) — Limited
CB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Limited
DE Joey Bosa (wrist) — Limited
NCB Taron Johnson (groin) — Limited
DT DaQuan Jones (vet rest) — Limited
DT Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) — Limited
C Connor McGovern (ankle) — Limited
WR Joshua Palmer (ankle/knee) — Limited
DT Jordan Phillips (wrist) — Limited
S Jordan Poyer (vet rest) — Limited
LB Dorian Williams (groin) — Limited
LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — Full
MONDAY
WR Mecole Hardman (calf) — DNP
TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) — DNP
DT Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) — DNP
WR Curtis Samuel (elbow/neck) — DNP
WR Khalil Shakir (personal) — DNP
CB Christian Benford (groin) — Limited
CB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Limited
DE Joey Bosa (wrist) — Limited
NCB Taron Johnson (groin) — Limited
DT DaQuan Jones (vet rest) — Limited
C Connor McGovern (ankle) — Limited
WR Joshua Palmer (ankle/knee) — Limited
DT Jordan Phillips (wrist) — Limited
S Jordan Poyer (vet rest) — Limited
LB Dorian Williams (groin) — Limited
LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — Full
