Maxwell Hairston 'ramps up' recovery — what might be next for Bills' rookie CB?
After Sean McDermott played it coy when responding to questions regarding the status of Maxwell Hairston on Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills’ injured rookie cornerback seems to have “ramped up” his progress during Thursday’s practice.
In a video posted by WGRZ’s Jon Scott, Hairston (knee), who is eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 5, appears to have increased his activity with athletic trainers compared to what was shown by reporters at the beginning of the week. During the clip, Hairston is seen backpedaling and changing direction while donning a fairly heavy knee brace and catching passes from coaches.
His work on Thursday was a clear sign of progress, according to a post to X from News 10 NBC’s Ian Mills.
The timeline for Hairston’s return from injured reserve is still uncertain, as the Bills’ head coach stated adamantly to open the week. But the Bills are permitted to open the first-year pro’s three-week practice window as soon as Monday, which would allow Hairston to test his recovery in a practice setting before the team is forced to decide whether or not to place him back on the 53-man roster.
One thing worth noting regarding a potential three-week practice window upon his return from IR is that, once it is opened, Hairston will have 21 days to prove himself capable of returning to the '53.'
Otherwise, Buffalo would be forced to place him back on IR for the remainder of the season. Thus, timing would be of the utmost focus for the Bills while gauging when they feel is the appropriate time to put the wheels in motion toward Hairston returning to play.
During his press conference on Wednesday, McDermott attempted to lower expectations for Hairston, who has been out since July 29 due to an LCL injury. But as reports have shown, the rookie is doing whatever he can to place himself in a position to return this season.
