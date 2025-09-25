Bills' QB Josh Allen explains how he's outgrown 'turnover machine' label
Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen was once known as a turnover machine, but that was then.
Now, after he recorded a career-low eight turnovers a season ago, and having yet to record a single turnover through three games of the 2025 campaign, the reigning MVP is inarguably one of the NFL's most efficient quarterbacks.
Allen has helped the Bills record as many or fewer turnovers than their opponent in 25 straight games, which is an NFL record, doing so by using a combination of skill and smarts to outwit his opponents every week. His evolution has helped him and the Buffalo offense as a whole take its game to another level of brilliance.
Speaking with reporters after Wednesday’s practice at One Bills Drive, Allen revealed what he feels are the catalysts behind the transformation he’s experienced throughout his ladder climb to become one of the best players the league has ever seen.
“You have Joe Brady, you have James Cook, and you have our offensive line — and you have our skill guys,” said the Bills' QB. “Just knowing that handing the ball off and letting James do his thing and allowing us to see some more one-high and split-safety passes.”
Along with heaping praise on his offensive coordinator, starting running back and front five, Allen also credited the Bills’ skill players for his development.
“And again, having a guy like Khalil (Shakir) and Dalton (Kincaid) that you can rely on," he said. "Then we have opportunities outside with Keon (Coleman) and Josh (Palmer) and Curtis (Samuel) and just that whole ‘Everybody Eats’ mentality has allowed us to take over — has allowed me to be free and not worry so much about where the ball is going.”
Allen cited Week 2 against the New York Jets as an example of the leaps he and the offense have taken in recent seasons. During a 30-10 shellacking of New York, Allen recorded a season-low 25 pass attempts along with a season-low 207 total yards. Behind Buffalo's stellar offensive line, Cook ran for 132 yards rushing and two touchdowns against the Jets, and followed that up with 108 yards rushing and a touchdown while leading the Bills to a 31-21 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 3.
RELATED: Buffalo-loving Josh Allen provides Top 3 chicken wing rankings
Cook is second in the NFL in rushing yards (284) and tied for third in rushing touchdowns with three. Dating back to last season, the Bills RB has scored a rushing touchdown in seven straight games, tying a franchise record.
“Just hand it off and let James go,” said Allen. “I’m just trying to do what I’m being asked to do and that’s take care of the football and score points.”
After relying on the running game in wins over the Jets and Miami Dolphins, many, including myself, questioned the Bills’ lack of a downfield passing game and whether it would eventually come back to haunt the team when facing stiffer competition.
Rather than throw it deep, the Bills have taken what the defense has given them to start this season, which is, more often than not, Cook out of the backfield or short-to-intermediate throws in the passing game. Along with Cook’s high volume of carries against the Dolphins, 67.9% of Allen’s pass attempts traveled between 0-9 air yards, which was a career-high rate for the Bills QB in a single game, per Next Gen Stats. It was a prime example of how Buffalo’s offense has developed under Brady’s leadership. Still, some have their reservations about the conservative approach’s long-term viability.
The primary benefactor of a transformed offensive philosophy, Allen responded to the criticisms of the offense’s low-risk plan of attack.
“I just want to win football games,” he said. “I know people want to talk about the last game — people are mad that we’re not pushing the ball downfield. And it’s like, we’re winning football games. We’re doing what’s asked of us.
“We’re taking what’s there for us. Teams want to play these split-safety coverages, keep everything in front of us. But completions and letting guys like [Khalil Shakir], with the ball in his hand, make a play and go score. Same thing with [Dalton Kincaid]. Just trying to win football games, whatever that may be.”
RELATED: Josh Allen sees 'the same James Cook' after Bills' contract extension
Allen’s deep-pass percentage of 8.1 percent is 12th-lowest in the league. But his passing EPA (expected points added) is second-best in the league at +32.6 percent and his turnover-worthy play rate of 0.8% is also second-best in the NFL. So, while fans and media alike, including myself, want to poke holes into what Buffalo is doing offensively, you can’t argue with the team’s win/loss record. And you certainly can’t diminish Allen’s efficiency over the past two seasons and what it’s meant to the overall efficacy of the Bills’ offense. As his turnover rate has dropped, the team’s scoring output has increased.
Coming off an AFC Championship appearance, Buffalo is rolling along, having scored the fourth-most points in the NFL this season while sitting at a perfect 3-0 with a favorable schedule upcoming. And it’s been Allen and his efficient quarterback play, aided by the team’s offensive philosophy as a whole, that have been the engine propelling the Bills forward.
So, while many of us would love to see the Allen from yesteryear — the high-flying, risk-taking gunslinger that we watched early in his career — the Bills QB seems intent on keeping his game right where it is for the time being. As the old saying goes, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —