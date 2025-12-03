Bills' head coach gives update on Dalton Kincaid's potential availability vs. Bengals

It'll be about one full month since he last appeared in a game, but Buffalo Bills' tight end Dalton Kincaid may finally return to action when the Cincinnati Bengals visit Highmark Stadium on December 7.

Kincaid has been sidelined since injuring his hamstring during the November 9 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The 2022 first-round draft pick returned to practice last week, practicing twice, on a limited basis, heading into the November 30 road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bills officially listed Kincaid as questionable to play in Week 13 with the tight end ultimately sitting on gameday.

Trending toward return

Leading up to the Week 13 matchup, Bills' head coach Sean McDermott left open the possibility that Kincaid could be back in time to face the Steelers. Although it didn't happen, it hints that the tight end was certainly on the right track and should be available soon barring any setbacks.

On Monday, McDermott mentioned Kincaid amongst four Bills' players who are all "improving" after missing the November 30 win.

On Wednesday, the head coach gave another encouraging update. McDermott grouped Kincaid amongst a trio of injured offensive starters who are practicing, albeit in a limited capacity.

Kincaid's on-field efficiency

The 6-foot-4 Kincaid was Bills' most-efficient pass-catcher when active this season. He was the team's leading receiver through nine weeks despite playing only 42 percent of offensive snaps

Over eight appearances, Kincaid caught 29 of 36 targets for 448 yards and four touchdowns. His 15.4 yards per reception leads all Buffalo receivers with at least 20 catches.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) makes a catch for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

If Kincaid needs another week

It's important to recognize that undrafted rookie tight end Keleki Latu has expended his eligibility in terms of gameday elevations from the practice squad. That means the Bills must add him to the active roster should they want to dress again.

The Bills are likely to shy away from creating a vacancy for Latu, who would likely be needed for only one week. Instead, they could simply roll with two active tight ends until Kincaid returns. This situation happened on October 13 with Dawson Knox and Jackson Hawes against the Atlanta Falcons. It also helps that fullback Reggie Gilliam carries multiple tight end characteristics.

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) celebrates a touchdown catch with fullback Reggie Gilliam (41) during the first half of a game against the Atlanta Falcons | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

