No change on Bills' latest Week 4 injury report with three starters still out
The Buffalo Bills are in jeopardy of not having three starters when the New Orleans Saints visit Highmark Stadium on September 28.
For the second day in a row, defensive tackle Ed Oliver, linebacker Matt Milano and right tackle Spencer Brown were all non-participants on the Bills' official practice report. Brown is a new addition this week.
While an ankle sprain has sidelined Oliver has since Week 2, the veteran appears to have progressed in recent days. He no longer sports a walking boot on his injured foot.
Milano is still hampered by the pectoral injury he suffered late in the first half against the New York Jets on September 14. He hasn't practiced since.
On Wednesday, Bills' head coach Sean McDermott said the players were "headed in the right direction," but he did not reveal a timetable for either.
As for Brown, the starting bookend, who has not yet missed a snap this season, apparently injured his calf during the Week 3 win over the Miami Dolphins.
"First drive, it kind of got a little weird on me during our last game, but it should be good," said Brown after Wednesday's practice on One Bills Live.
Although he downplayed the issue, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Bills hold Brown out as a precaution in Week 4 with Ryan Van Demark potentially starting in his place (as was the case in Week 11 last season against the Kansas City Chiefs).
Rotational defensive end AJ Epenesa, who is also new to the injury report this week, was limited for a second straight practice while dealing with a pectoral issue.
Even with a few key starters potentially unavailable, the 3-0 Bills are heavy betting favorites over the 0-3 Saints.
Bills' Injury Report (Week 4)
THURSDAY
RT Spencer Brown (calf) — DNP
LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — DNP
Ed Oliver (ankle) — DNP
DE AJ Epenesa (pectoral) — Limited
WEDNESDAY
RT Spencer Brown (calf) — DNP
LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — DNP
Ed Oliver (ankle) — DNP
DE AJ Epenesa (pectoral) — Limited
