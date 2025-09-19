Bills' Sean McDermott provides encouraging injury updates for Ed Oliver, Matt Milano
The Buffalo Bills haven't been at full strength on defense over the first three weeks of the season, but reinforcements could be coming soon.
Following the team's Week 3 win over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, head coach Sean McDermott provided injury updates on linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackle Ed Oliver.
And those updates were positive. McDermott noted that both players are improving and the Bills head coach said he doesn't believe Milano's injury is long term.
That said, he didn't have an answer in terms of if either one would be ready to play in Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints.
"With Matt [Milano] and Ed [Oliver], both we'll just see where thing take us this week," McDermott revealed. "They're both improving, I don't have anything more at this time to give you. I'll know a little bit more next week.
"Feel like that, yeah, feel like it," he said when asked if he thinks Milano has avoided a significant injury. "Sometimes after an injury, they have to wait a couple of days to see how the initial situation really sets in and I think to this point, it's been a positive for Matt that he's already continued to improve."
Milano suffered a pectoral injury in the Week 2 win over the New York Jets and did not practice at all this week. Oliver has missed the last two games with an ankle injury and hasn't taken part in practice since.
We did get a piece of good news on Oliver on Thursday night, as he was spotted walking around the field without a walking boot, which confirms McDermott's update.
The good news for both players is they will have extra time to get right before the game against the Saints. Buffalo will drop its first Week 4 injury report on Wednesday with the game taking place next Sunday.
