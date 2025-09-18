Bills' All-Pro DB returns to face Dolphins on TNF, veteran WR healthy scratch again
The Buffalo Bills have re-inserted a key defensive starter back into the lineup following a one-game absence due to a quad injury.
Veteran nickel cornerback Taron Johnson was not amongst the list of inactives tabbed by the Bills prior to Thursday night's home game against the division rival Miami Dolphins. He carried a questionable designation into the evening, but he declared himself ready to play on Thursday.
Johnson will play his 102nd regular season game for the Bills when he takes the field against the Dolphins. His backup is also available. Defensive back Cam Lewis, who banged up his shoulder while filling in for Johnson on September 14, is active after being limited at practice three days in a row.
Headlining the seven gameday inactives, veteran wide receiver Curtis Samuel is a healthy scratch for the third consecutive week. Samuel doesn't offer much special teams value, and he hasn't been able to beat out Elijah Moore or Tyrell Shavers for the chance to dress yet this month.
Backup cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram, who was not on the injury report, is also scratched along with injured veterans Matt Milano and Ed Oliver.
Three rookies, all who have yet to make their NFL debuts, round out the list of inactives. Defensive end Landon Jackson, defensive back Jordan Hancock and offensive lineman Chase Lundt will have to wait at least one more week.
Both practice squad elevations — defensive tackle Zion Logue and undrafted rookie linebacker Keonta Jenkins — are active for the second straight game.
The Bills and the Dolphins kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on September 18 in a Prime Video exclusive.
Bills' Week 3 Inactives (vs. Dolphins)
WR Curtis Samuel
DB Jordan Hancock
CB Ja'Marcus Ingram
DT Ed Oliver
LB Matt Milano
DE Landon Jackson
OL Chase Lundt
