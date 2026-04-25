Instant Grade After Bills Complete 2026 Draft Class With Texas A&M Offensive Lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams

At long last, the Buffalo Bills’ 2026 NFL Draft is over, with the Bills using their 10th and final selection at pick No. 241 in the seventh round on Texas A&M offensive lineman Ar’maj Reed-Adams.

Reed-Adams was the second offensive lineman selected by Buffalo on Day 3, as the Bills also brought in Boston College’s Jude Bowry with their first of three fourth-round picks. The 6-foot-5, 314-pound Texas A&M product is the sixth offensive lineman the team has drafted over the last four seasons, with the most recent being Chase Lundt, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 draft.

Reed-Adams is a 24-year-old experienced guard who has an outside chance of being added to the expected competition for the starting left guard spot left vacant by David Edwards’ departure in free agency. It may be a long shot for the seventh-round selection to work his way into the mix with returning contributor Alec Anderson and free-agent signing Austin Corbett vying for the job, but the Bills are known for opening the door for mid-to-high-round picks working their way up the food chain rather quickly.

This past season, sixth-round cornerback Dorian Strong earned a Week 1 start before he was later lost for the year due to injury.

Final grade: B

Texas A&M offensive lineman Ar'Maj Reed-Adams (OL42) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With all of the Bills’ needs entering the draft, I thought late on Day 3 was the appropriate time for the offensive line to be addressed. Instead, the Bills looked to that area early on the final day of the selection process before also going back to the well to round out their draft slate.

While nothing excites me about this pick, there’s also nothing that makes me dislike it. We will see how Reed-Adams develops. He earned a Pro Football Focus pass block grade of 65.2, while his run block grade was 72.7.

Nonetheless, he is a seventh-round pick, so if he doesn’t work out, he will be just another lottery ticket that failed to cash for the Bills. Of nine previous seventh-round selections under Brandon Beane, just one—offensive lineman Travis Clayton— remains on the roster. Clayton is an international pathway player whom the Bills drafted with the 221st overall pick in 2024.

So there isn’t much chance we’ll see Reed-Adams stick around Buffalo for long. At least if history tells us anything. Still, the Bills needed a few extra bodies to fill out the offensive line depth for training camp, and the Texas A&M product will be, at the very least, just that.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.