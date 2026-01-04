Bills vs. Jets preview, prediction, storylines, odds, injuries, player to watch

One more at the old barn.

The final game at Highmark Stadium.

Well, probably.

The Buffalo Bills will host the New York Jets for what will likely be the last-ever contest held at the Bills’ longtime home. With Buffalo’s five-year reign as a division title winner having reached its end, it will head on the road to begin the postseason and is unlikely to earn a home playoff game in the later rounds.

That has placed plenty of pomp and circumstance on an otherwise forgettable regular-season finale between the Bills and Jets, with New York having already been eliminated from postseason contention for the 15th straight season.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) celebrates a pick six touchdown with fans during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Entering the farewell at the stadium, the Bills are coming off a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, which snapped a four-game winning streak. The Jets have lost four straight games, with their last victory coming over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13. New York fell to the New England Patriots 42-10 this past Sunday.

With the matchup on the field holding little intrigue, much of the focus during the Week 18 contest will be on the festivities surrounding The Ralph’s goodbye tour. And for good reason. With so many memories made over the years, a fitting send-off is necessary for a building that is near and dear to the hearts of Buffalo football fans.

It’s sure to be an emotional day. Before diving into our feelings, let’s first dive into the news and a few notes surrounding this week’s game.

RELATED: Special fan gift highlights Bills' big plans for Highmark Stadium's farewell

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) makes a catch over New York Jets linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball (41) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

What’s Vegas saying?

As of early Sunday morning, the Bills are sizable 7.5-point favorites over the Jets, per FanDuel. During a Week 2 matchup between the two teams, Buffalo was favored by six points and covered easily, winning 30-10. Buffalo is 1-5 against the spread as a 7.5-plus-point favorite this year, while New York is 1-3 ATS as a 7.5-plus-point underdog.

(Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.)

Weather report

It might be chilly in Orchard Park on Sunday evening, as a wintry environment is expected for Highmark Stadium’s farewell. The forecast calls for temperatures in the low-to-mid 20s for the Week 18 AFC East tilt, while snow is also possible, with around a 25% chance of a few flurries or snow showers near kickoff, per The Weather Channel.

With that said, the play on the field shouldn’t be impacted by the conditions.

MORE: Special send-off planned as Buffalo Bills cast Highmark Stadium off into the sunset

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) causes a fumble on New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bills injuries

Despite dealing with a foot injury that dates back to the team’s Week 16 win over the Cleveland Browns, Josh Allen has been deemed “good to go” for Sunday’s matchup.

Three other Bills players have been ruled out, while three are questionable to play against the Jets.

Linebacker Terrel Bernard (calf), defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (calf) and safety Jordan Poyer (hamstring) will all be sidelined for the regular-season finale. It will be Bernard’s fifth game absent this season, while Jones and Poyer will each miss their second consecutive game due to their respective ailments.

There may be more Bills regulars in street clothes when the Bills take the field against New York, as they have little to play for aside from a slight bump in playoff seeding. In last season’s regular-season finale, Buffalo elected to rest several starters and could do the same this week.

Edge rusher Joey Bosa (hamstring), tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee) and DT Jordan Phillips are all questionable.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne, Paul Skenes visit Josh Allen as Bills prepare for regular-season finale

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) tries to avoid a tackle by Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Jets injuries

The Jets will be without several contributors on Sunday, including starting running back Breece Hall, who will not play due to a knee injury. Hall was initially deemed questionable, but was downgraded to out on Saturday. Hall has been one of the few bright spots for New York offensively, recording over 1,000 yards rushing in 16 games played this season.

Offensive lineman Xavier Newman (knee), cornerbacks Qwan’tez Stiggers (knee) and Brandon Stephens (neck), DT Michael Clemons (ankle), RB Isaiah Davis (concussion), as well as tight ends Mason Taylor (neck) and Jelani Woods (hamstring) are also out against the Bills. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor is questionable, but Brady Cook has already been declared the starter for Sunday’s matchup. OL Joe Tippmann (hip) is also questionable.

MORE: Bills' players reveal secret behind Highmark Stadium's 'electric' feel before finale

Buffalo Bills Head Coach, Sean McDermott and New Jets Head Coach, Aaron Glenn, meet near the 50-yard line after the game, Sunday, September 14, 2025, in East Rutherford. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coaching matchup

Aaron Glenn has been an outright disaster in his first season as the Jets’ head coach. New York is 3-13 in Glenn’s debut campaign at the helm, and while ownership has already given the first-year coach a vote of confidence, the Jets may want to reconsider before it’s too late and they waste another season on a guy who has inspired little confidence while guiding a rudderless ship.

Sean McDermott remains fourth among active head coaches in winning percentage (minimum one full season), posting a mark of 0.646 entering Week 18.

This is about as lopsided a coaching matchup as you will ever find.

RELATED: Josh Allen reflects on life-changing moment as Bills bid farewell to Highmark Stadium

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes the ball past New York Jets linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball (41) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Top storyline

It will be interesting to see what the Bills decide to do with Allen in this game. The obvious move would be to rest the team’s starting quarterback in hopes of getting him as healthy as possible for the playoffs. But with the significance of it potentially being the final game held at Highmark Stadium, there is a slight chance Allen will see more than just one snap to extend his consecutive starts streak, which currently sits at 134 games.

Player to watch

James Cook enters Week 18 as the NFL’s rushing leader, sitting 47 yards ahead of Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor at 1,606 yards total on the year. The Colts play at 1 p.m. Sunday, meaning that by the time the Bills and Jets kick off at 4:25 p.m., Cook will know just how many yards he will need to finish the season as the Bills’ first rushing king since 1973.

However, the Bills’ running back is another candidate to get well-earned rest in a relatively meaningless game against the Jets. That could thwart Cook’s chances of outlasting Taylor, or another dark horse candidate, in the race for the league lead.

MORE: Dark horse could steal rushing title from Bills' James Cook in NFL's final week

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) reacts after rushing the ball for a touchdown against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Prediction — Bills 27, Jets 13

While it remains unclear whether the Bills will play their starters, that shouldn’t affect the outcome of this game. Even Buffalo’s second team is better than what the Jets will put on the field this weekend.

With Mitch Trubisky expected to see the lion’s share of the snaps under center, give me the Buffalo to romp the Jets from pillar to post, sending Highmark Stadium out with a victory.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —