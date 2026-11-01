James Cook Injury Update: Buffalo Bills RB Status Following Scary Hit

The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens are playing in a game full of injuries.

Most have been on the Ravens' side, but the Bills might have just been dealt a major blow. While driving for a score early in the fourth quarter, running back James Cook ran for a first down but landed awkwardly while being tackled.

Cook's head hit the turf, and his upper body seemed to roll over the top of him. It was scary enough that left guard Alec Anderson was seen waving the training staff onto the field to check on the star running back.

After lying on the ground for a moment, Cook was able to pop up, which was an excellent sign. He then entered the blue medical tent for further evaluation.

James Cook status following upper body injury

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III is tackled by Baltimore Ravens safety Malaki Starks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cook was evaluated for a head injury and has been cleared to play. He returned to the sideline with his teammates and will be able to get back on the field.

Before going to the sideline, Cook had been a huge part of the offense. He had 20 rushing attempts for 76 yards with a touchdown. He also had two receptions for 21 yards, helping Buffalo take a commanding lead into the final quarter.

With the Bills up by multiple touchdowns, it would probably be wise to allow Cook to rest for the remainder of this game and focus on their big showdown in Week 9 as the Bills will visit the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. Minnesota boasts one of the league's elite defenses and Buffalo will need Cook as close to 100 percent as possible to pull off a win.

Baltimore Dealing with multiple injuries

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson drops back to make a pass during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baltimore lost their starting quarterback on the opening drive, with Lamar Jackson suffering a thumb injury when his hand hit Greg Rousseau's arm. His backup, Tyler Huntley, also went down as he suffered a foot injury.

For Jackson, it was a frustrating turn of events after he missed the previous three games with a high ankle sprain. He was excited to return to action against the Bills, but finished just 0-1 passing.

Huntley was also sidelined after suffering a foot injury, leaving the Ravens with their emergency quarterback Joe Fagnano. The undrafted rookie out of UConn was also banged up during the game, suffering an ankle injury. He stayed in the game, but this has been a tough one for both sides of the ball.

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