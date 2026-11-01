Buffalo Bills Week 8 Inactives: DJ Moore, Dalton Kincaid Will be in Action

One of the biggest roster questions of the weekend has already been answered for the Week 8 showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens. Buffalo comes into this one with a record of 5-1 and will face a 4-3 Baltimore Ravens squad.

The Ravens have been without their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, for the past three weeks as he's been dealing with a high ankle sprain. During the week, his status was up in the air, but as the weekend approached, it became clear that he was going to play.

For the Bills, they're coming off a bye week and hope the extra time off was enough for some of their injured stars to get better. DJ Moore, Ed Oliver, Dalton Kincaid, and Spencer Brown have all been banged up and entered the weekend with questions about their status.

Buffalo receieved some good news ahead of the game, when it was announced that Moore will play after missing the past two games with a shoulder injury. Also in action will be Dalton Kincaid, their starting tight end who has been dealing with a chest injury. There is some tough news as well, with starting right tackle Spencer Brown being ruled out with a back injury.

Before looking at the full list of inactives, here's a reminder of which players entered Week 8 with an injury designation for both teams.

Buffalo Bills Week 8 Injury Report

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dee Alford returns an interception during the second quarter against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before diving into the full list of inactive players for the Bills, here's a reminder of which players were on their Week 8 injury report, courtesy of the team's official website.

OUT:

Tyrell Shavers, WR (Knee)

QUESTIONABLE:

DJ Moore, WR (Shoulder)

Dee Alford, CB (Ankle)

Spencer Brown, OT (Back)

Greg Gaines, DT (Calf)

Dalton Kincaid, TE (Chest)

TJ Parker, EDGE (Knee)

Baltimore Ravens Week 8 Injury Report

Here's a look at the Ravens injury report entering the weekend. For them, there was some excellent news, with Jackson going into Sunday without a current designation.

OUT:

Jaylin Hawkins, S (Knee)

QUESTIONABLE:

Adam Randall, RB (Neck)

T.J. Tampa, CB (Knee)

Buffalo Bills Week 8 Inactive List

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Skyler Bell looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skyler Bell, WR

Dee Alford, CB

Jalon Kilgore, S

Mike Danna, OLB

Spencer Brown, OT

Ar'maj Reed-Adams, G

Greg Gaines, DT

Baltimore Ravens Week 8 Inactive List

Joe Fagnano, QB (emergency No.3)

Elijah Sarratt, WR

Vega Ioane, G

Emery Jones Jr., OL

Aeneas Peebles, DT

Chandler Rivers, CB

Jaylinn Hawkins, S

The Bills look to go 6-1 and increase their lead in the AFC East. They could also do damage to a Baltimore team that entered the season with championship hopes, but is just 4-3 thanks in large part to the injury to Jackson.

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