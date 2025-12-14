James Cook makes 'Super' bold predictions after Bills' Week 15 win over Patriots

James Cook was feeling himself in the moments following the Buffalo Bills’ remarkable comeback win over the New England Patriots.

While speaking with Mike Garafolo, the Bills’ running back offered a few bold predictions, one of which carried championship influence.

At the tail end of the conversation between Cook and Garafolo, the NFL Network reporter asked Cook about a postgame discussion between him and Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins.

“What were you saying with our guy Dion Dawkins — AP, PB?” questioned Garafolo.

Cook replied, “SB,” standing for Super Bowl.

“You’ll see at the end,” he added.

And who can blame him for thinking big on the heels of yet another thrilling win for the Bills, who have put themselves in position to continue to challenge the Patriots for the AFC East title in the final weeks of the regular season.

RELATED: Allen, Cook carry, defense survives, rapid reaction to Bills comeback win over Patriots

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Big win

The Bills trailed 21-0 in the second quarter of Sunday’s win, with Cook and quarterback Josh Allen leading the way during a ferocious comeback effort.

Cook finished the divisional tilt with 107 yards rushing and two touchdowns rushing on 22 carries, which was his eighth game with 100-plus yards rushing this season. He has been one of the driving forces of the Bills’ success this season, as Buffalo finds itself 10-4 and just one game back of the Patriots in the race for the East crown.

MORE: 4 Winners & 2 Losers from Bills' hard-earned Week 15 win vs. Patriots

With James Cook after the #Bills’ incredible comeback to knock off the #Patriots and right after Dion Dawkins walked by him and said, “AP (All-Pro), PB (Pro Bowl) and SB…”?



Cook: “You’re going to see at the end.” pic.twitter.com/m4UuwTQqGW — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 14, 2025

Postseason honors

In addition to what appeared to be Cook calling his shot while predicting a Bills’ Super Bowl this season, he also mentioned a couple of personal goals, per Garafolo’s account of his back-and-forth with Dawkins after the win.

The fourth-year pro has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons, but has yet to be honored as an All-Pro. That could change after this season, as he entered the game with New England second in the league in yards rushing, and he likely, at the very least, maintained his position following Sunday’s performance.

It’s all coming together for Cook and the Bills, who, after two straight unbelievable wins, appear to be destined for greatness this season.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —