Top-Tier Preseason Week 2 Power Ranking Puts Bills Among Super Bowl Favorites

Change was a constant for the Buffalo Bills this offseason. They moved on from Sean McDermott, who had been the head coach for nine seasons, and promoted offensive coordinator Joe Brady as his replacement.

Brady's promotion means the offensive philosophy should look similar, but McDermott ran the defense. That means that side of the ball will undergo major change as well, with Jim Leonhard taking over as the defensive coordinator.

One thing that hasn't changed, however, are the high expectations. That's why I wrote earlier this offseason that Brady is facing more pressure than any other new head coach. Fortunately, he also has arguably the most talented roster of any new head coach.

That's why Peter Dewey has Buffalo fourth overall in his latest SI NFL Power Rankings, which Dewey leans on Super Bowl odds to decide.

"Buffalo is tied for the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl, and it added D.J. Moore to improve this offense. First-year head coach Joe Brady has his work cut out for him if he wants to win the AFC, but oddsmakers clearly believe in this team, with Josh Allen leading the way," Dewey wrote.

Dewey has Buffalo behind the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC with the Los Angeles Rams (No. 1) and defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks (No. 2) ahead of them. It can be argued that Buffalo should be ahead of the Ravens, but his top four overall makes plenty of sense entering the second week of the NFL preseason.

Buffalo Bills hopeful that change can lead to postseason success

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore runs with the ball after making a catch against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Under McDermott, the Bills made the playoffs eight times, including each of the past seven years. The problem has always been getting the job done once they were in the postseason.

Buffalo had a couple of strong runs, but fell short in the AFC Championship Game two times. This past season, they were defeated by the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round, which was a frustrating enough loss to usher in the change.

Now, they hope the new coaching staff, coupled with new faces such as wide receiver DJ Moore, EDGE Bradley Chubb, and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, will be enough to finally push them over the top.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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