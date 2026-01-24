Bills' second-round flop at a crossroads after team admits mistake

After the Buffalo Bills effectively admitted on Wednesday that the previous coaching regime made a mistake of leading a charge to draft Keon Coleman and watching him flop, it's now on general manager and newly minted president of football operations Brandon Beane to evaluate whether the former second-round receiver is worth keeping in 2026.

Team owner Terry Pegula publicly absolved Beane of Coleman's 2024 selection, instead, pinning it on the fired Sean McDermott.

Through his first two seasons, Coleman totaled 67 receptions for 960 yards and eight touchdowns, but that production still lags behind receivers such as Ricky Pearsall and Ladd McConkey, players the Bills could have drafted in 2024 instead, on a per-game basis.

Coleman also failed to step up in the postseason despite injuries to Joshua Palmer, Gabe Davis and Tyrell Shavers, catching just two passes for 46 yards and a touchdown across the Bills' two playoff games.

Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Rasul Douglas (26) and safety Ashtyn Davis (21) tackle Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Coleman has two years remaining on his four-year rookie contract. He is owed approximately $1.7 million in 2025 and would carry a roughly $2.7 million cap hit if released in the offseason.

With the receiver room offering little promise heading into the offseason, Coleman could return another year. However, based on how the Bills handled him during the season, the organization appears open to moving him if a trade partner emerges.

This offseason represents a critical turning point for many Bills following Sean McDermott's dismissal, and Coleman is no exception.

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Jets safety Keidron Smith (46) tackles wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

