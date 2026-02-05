Justin Jefferson Responds as Bills Fans Try Recruiting Him to Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills need a true No. 1 wide receiver to get the most out of quarterback Josh Allen.

Justin Jefferson needs a better quarterback to maximize his talent as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Jefferson also has ties to new Bills head coach Joe Brady, who was his receivers coach during LSU’s title run in 2019.

Given that connection, and the needs for both the Bills and Jefferson, fans have been clamoring for a blockbuster move this offseason. Jefferson recently appeared on Up & Adams and told host Kay Adams that he’s heard what Bills Mafia is saying. He then said he’s focused on playing for the Minnesota Vikings.

“I've been hearing a couple, you know, Mafia fans talking a little bit here and there, but I'm a Viking, so. Yeah.”

Justin Jefferson sees you, Buffalo Bills fans.



Adams brought up the connection to Brady, but that didn’t deter Jefferson from supporting his team.

Leaving Minnesota could be huge for Justin Jefferson

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson looks on after the game against the Green Bay Packers. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Jefferson has been one of the most dominant wide outs in the NFL. He’s topped at least 1,000 yards in each of his six seasons in the NFL, including in 2023 when he had 1,074 yards and five touchdowns in just 10 games.

Working with Kirk Cousins for most of his career, Jefferson was able to produce in 2024 when the Vikings turned to Sam Darnold. The problem is that the front office let Darnold walk in the offseason.

That led to a breakout performance for his new No. 1 wideout with the Seattle Seahawks, Jaxson Smith-Njigba, but it slowed down Jefferson tremendously.

With J.J. McCarthy as the starting quarterback, Minnesota struggled offensively. Jefferson even produced lower numbers in 17 games than he did during 2023 when he missed seven games.

Jefferson finished the season with 84 receptions for 1,048 yards and two touchdowns. It was his lowest season for receiving yardage, yards per catch, and touchdowns.

He’s still remaining loyal to the Vikings, but if McCarthy doesn’t take a major step forward in 2026, it could be worth keeping an eye on Jefferson.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson looks on during warmups before the game against the Detroit Lions. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

