Joe Brady explains reasons Buffalo Bills hired three new coordinators

When the Buffalo Bills decided to make a move to a new head coach, there were questions about the extent of the changeover the team would undergo in the coming weeks.

Even after they hired Joe Brady, many wondered if the organization would opt for a bit of continuity throughout the coaching ranks or make wholesale changes. As time has proven, the team decided on quite a transformation, bringing in three new coordinators under their first-time head coach.

And on Saturday, Brady explained the decision for the swift transition.

Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard arrives before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Defense wins

The most critical of the three coordinator hires was that of defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, who is expected to deploy a style that will look far different from that of former head coach Sean McDermott, who previously designed the team’s defensive look. Brady highlighted Leonhard’s vision and communication skills as traits that set him apart during the interview process.

“Jim’s vision for what he wants from our defense and the personality they play with is the exact style of what I was looking for from a defensive coordinator,” read a statement from Brady through the X account of the team’s PR department. “You could tell how smart and versatile his secondary was when we watched them on tape.”

He added, “He is super intelligent, a great communicator and highly regarded in the league.”

Leonhard helped the Denver Broncos finish the 2025 season with the most sacks in the NFL (68) and the second-lowest completion percentage against (57.8) as the team’s defensive pass game coordinator/assistant head coach. He also appeared to be a finalist for the Baltimore Ravens' defensive coordinator job.

Denver Broncos senior offensive assistant coach Pete Carmichael watches during an NFL International Series game against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

‘Football savant’

Brady will continue to call the plays on the offensive side of the ball, but will rely on the experience of new offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, with whom Brady previously worked while on the New Orleans Saints’ coaching staff under former head coach Sean Payton, who is now with the Broncos.

“Pete is one of the smartest guys I have ever met,” read Brady's statement. “He is a football savant.”

Brady continued, “Pete is a great communicator and has no ego. One of the most important things about having Pete on staff is that I have full trust in his vision and his ability to run the meetings and installs, which will allow me to focus on my other duties as head coach.”

Carmichael has been a coach at the NFL level for 26 seasons, the last two with the Broncos.

Arizona Cardinals special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers against the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Special talent

Finally, after the Bills agreed with Jeff Rodgers to be their new special teams coach, Brady highlighted his past units’ attention to detail and personality as strong suits of the former Arizona Cardinals’ coordinator.

“Jeff is one of the most respected and successful special teams coaches in our league,” read the statement submitted by Bills’ head coach. “He is wired the right way, and his special teams units over the years have matched the detail and personality I was looking for. They are always well-prepared and tough to play against.”

So, there you have it, folks: a new head coach and three other first-year Bills coaches leading the team’s efforts in various phases of the game. Many were looking for a complete overhaul of the organization after many years of postseason failure.

And while Brady and President of Football Operations Brandon Beane have stayed on while being promoted, there is plenty of other change on the way for this team as they hope to finally chase down their ultimate goal of reaching the Super Bowl during the 2026 season.

