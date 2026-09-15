Joe Brady's Bills Make Welcome Departure from Sean McDermott Days

It's only one game, but the difference is noticeable to any close follower of the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills are letting the NFL's best quarterback make the throws he's uniquely capable of making.

In the September 13 season opener, which doubled as Joe Brady's first game as a head coach, Bills' franchise quarterback Josh Allen let it rip so to speak. Epitomized by the 34-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Josh Palmer, Allen went 20-of-29 passing for 334 yards.

Allen, a five-time NFL MVP finalist, averaged 11.52 yards per pass attempt in the 36-31 road victory over the Houston Texans. That mark was second amongst all NFL passers in Week 1.

Bills head coach Joe Brady, quarterback Josh Allen watch the team warm up before the Bills preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

More importantly, Allen averaged a Week 1 NFL-high 13.2 air yards per pass (per Pro Football Reference). It was his highest single-game mark in more than two seasons in that category.

"There's not a person, professionally, that I trust more [than Allen]," said Brady prior to Tuesday's practice in Orchard Park.

Simply put, the Bills are a more aggressive passing offense when Brady has the final say as opposed to Sean McDermott, who never saw a first-down run or screen play he didn't love.

In 2025, Allen averaged 7.3 air yards per pass. Ranking 25th amongst qualifying quarterbacks, and below the 7.7 league average, the Bills' franchise field general trailed names such as Spencer Rattler, Jacoby Brissett and Mac Jones.

Three Week 1 plays that prove the difference

McDermott seemed to prioritize clock control to an extent that limited the Bills' downfield passing.

In presumed attempts to protect his flawed defense against high-powered offenses, McDermott had a desire to shorten the game and minimize the number of opponent possessions.

McDermott's approach led to a higher volume of run plays and kept a majority of passes close to the line of scrimmage. Quite frankly, it was wasting Allen's special ability.

In Week 1 under Brady, however, the gameplan unleashed Allen and allowed the offense to try to score as many points as possible.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) warms up before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"McDermott was a defensive driven coach. Joe Brady is an offensive driven coach, and you can drastically feel it," said Bills' veteran left tackle Dion Dawkins on WGR 550.

One play after an 18-yard completion to DJ Moore on a first down, Allen took a deep shot to Moore in the end zone against single coverage. The throw drew a defensive pass interference penalty that resulted in a 46-yard net gain for Buffalo, setting up their second touchdown of the day. Going for it all with a first-down long ball is wisely taking advantage of the howitzer attached to Allen's body and Moore's ability to win downfield.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (2) defends against the pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) during the second quarter at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With 2:10 left in the first half, and the Bills backed up to their own 4-yard line, Allen rolled out and launched a jump ball for tight end Dalton Kincaid, who hauled it on at the 42-yard line. Two plays later, Allen hit Moore along the sideline for a 43-yard touchdown that gave Buffalo a 24-14 lead.

Following a Houston touchdown, and only 18 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Allen and the Bills weren't content with running out the clock on a first-down draw play. Instead, from Buffalo's own 17-yard line, Allen aired it out deep down the middle for Moore, who wound up batting the pass away from the lone defender in coverage. The willingness to take a chance downfield is worth any perceived risk in that situation, especially considering a pass interference penalty, like the one Moore drew earlier, as another positive potential outcome.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) makes a reception as Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) defends during the game at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chunk plays are preferred and plentiful

The Bills did not seem concerned that the Texans were controlling the game's time of possession. Instead, Buffalo appeared focused on controlling the scoreboard by gaining chunks of yards through the air.

"Heck yea. We love chunk plays. That's how you score 36 points," said Allen after the win. "You give yourself the opportunity to go score in four or five plays on a drive, instead of the long methodical 13, 14, 15 plays."

The Bills gained at least 16 yards on 10 different pass completions.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady reacts after the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It shows that if the opportunity is there, we gotta be able to take it and that we will. We gotta be controlled with the aggression. We can't just throw it just to throw it," said Brady.

While speaking at the podium, Brady wore a shirt featuring his "put the ball down" slogan. In Sunday's opener, however, the motto seemed a lot more like "let it rip."

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