Joey Bosa's status growing doubtful for Buffalo Bills vs. Bengals and beyond

Sean McDermott updated the status of Joey Bosa on Wednesday, days after the Buffalo Bills’ edge rusher injured his hamstring during a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“From what I'm being told, we’re thinking a week-to-week type of deal,” said the Bills head coach. “But that can be, you know, perceived one of two ways. Is it week to week? Is it one week? Or is it like week-to-week, as in four or five weeks? So, we're hoping on the shorter end of it.”

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa watches the offensive line on the field during second half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bosa left the game against the Steelers during the second half after helping the Bills build a considerable lead over Pittsburgh, which was boosted by a Bosa sack-fumble that turned into a return touchdown for cornerback Christian Benford. The veteran edge rusher has been one of Buffalo’s most productive defensive players this season, as he currently holds the team lead in sacks (5) and tackles for loss (8), while leading the league in forced fumbles (5).

“Joey's intent on getting back as soon as he can,” added McDermott. "He loves to play ball, and you saw his impact last week there.”

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Bosa has been oft-injured throughout his career, missing 42 games due to various ailments over the nine years before his arrival in Buffalo. If he is to miss Sunday’s game due to his hamstring ailment, it will be the first game he has missed since joining the Bills.

The Buffalo defense could certainly use his services as it goes up against a Joe Burrow-led Cincinnati Bengals’ offense in Week 14. Burrow threw for 261 yards passing and two touchdowns in his return to the lineup during a 32-14 win over the Baltimore Ravens this past week.

