Jordan Phillips trashes Patriots fans after Buffalo Bills' Week 15 comeback win

Jordan Phillips sustained an ankle injury that required him to be placed into a walking boot following the Buffalo Bills’ Week 15 win over the New England Patriots.

But that didn’t stop him from giving Patriots fans a piece of his mind as he exited the field of play at the conclusion of the contest.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Bills DT Jordan Phillips WENT OFF on Patriots fans in the stands who were trash-talking them when they were down 21-0.



“GO SUCK A FAT D*CK, KIDS. IT DOESN’T MATTER. HEY, 21-0. 21-0. AND YOU GOT YOUR ASS. SHUT THE F*CK UP SHUT THE F*CK UP.”



😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/OOE2YRHHsP — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 15, 2025

Speaking out

As the Bills’ defensive tackle walked through the tunnel en route to the locker room at Gillette Stadium, Phillips chirped back at heckling New Englanders.

In a video captured from the stands and posted to the aggregation account @NFL_DovKleiman, Phillips can be heard delivering an expletive-filled tirade, shouting down the Patriots fans who were giving it right back to him.

“You suck!” someone can be heard yelling toward Phillips, who offered a quick reply.

“It don’t matter,” he shouted back. “21-zero. 21-zero. You just got your a— beat!”

Phillips used other, more colorful language during his expressive moment that is not appropriate for this forum.

At the tail end of the video, special teams ace Sam Franklin is also seen retorting to the chiding lobbed at him and his teammates.

“Beat the traffic!” said Franklin.

It was quite the emotional moment, with Phillips and Franklin clowning the home team’s faithful after a pitiful second-half performance that opened the door for Buffalo’s exciting comeback victory.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) is congratulated after his touchdown against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Storming back

During the win over New England, Buffalo absorbed a 21-0 second-quarter deficit, which was the most significant deficit the Bills had overcome since the 2011 season. Josh Allen and James Cook were phenomenal, combining to score six touchdowns while propelling their team to a revenge victory.

The win helped the Bills stave off the Patriots from ending their five-year streak of division championships while avenging a Week 5 New England victory at Highmark Stadium. With three games remaining in the regular season, the Bills have a 37% chance to win the AFC East, per Next Gen Stats.

