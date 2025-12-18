Draft analyst sees Bills’ first-round pick blossoming into a blue-chip defender

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane was focused on defensive players in the 2025 NFL draft, with the first five selections being used to improve that side of the ball.

While not every pick has lived up to expectations, Buffalo has to be thrilled with what they’ve seen out of their first-round selection, Maxwell Hairston. The speedy cornerback out of Kentucky joined the team with infectious enthusiasm, and played a position of great need.

Unfortunately, a knee injury suffered in training camp meant the Bills had to wait until Week 8 to see Hairston in action. Since hitting the field, however, he’s been exactly what they thought he could be.

Entering Week 16, Hairston has 12 tackles, five pass defenses, and two interceptions. His performance has been impressive enough to earn a B from NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks, who believes Hairston can blossom into a star.

”The promising cover corner missed the first half of the season while recovering from a training camp injury, but Hairston has impressed in seven games,” Brooks wrote.

“As a natural zone corner with superb instincts, he has a knack for getting his hands on the ball. With more reps, the Bills' top pick should blossom into a blue-chip defender on the island.”

Maxwell Hairston is key to Buffalo Bills’ defensive rebuild

Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston

Dedicating so much draft capital to defense shows that the Bills aim to rebuild that side of the ball. That began in 2024 with the selection of Utah safety Cole Bishop in the second round.

Bishop had a slow start due to injuries as well, but has come on strong as of late. As important as Bishop is for their secondary, Hairston is the true key to improving the defense.

Should he develop into the player Brooks is predicting, the Bills will have two star cornerbacks in Hairston and Christian Benford. Being able to leave both corners on an island opens up a world of possibilities for Buffalo’s defense, making his development integral to their future plans.

