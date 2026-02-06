Bills' Veteran Defensive Back 'Did Not Agree' with Sean McDermott's Firing
Even though Jordan Poyer is supportive of the hire of Joe Brady as the Buffalo Bills' next head coach, he was not a fan of the team firing Sean McDermott.
The veteran Bills' safety joined Chris SImms for his Simms Unbuttoned Podcast on Wednesday while strolling down Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl LX. Many topics were on hand — from DM'ing Simms early in his days in Buffalo for misjudging a play he called Poyer out for, to afusive praise for Josh Allen.
But one of the most intriguing pieces of the interview was when it came to discussing McDermott, who Poyer shined under with the Bills, becoming an All-Pro player in his secondary.
Poyer's loyalty to his coach
"I love Sean. Going there in 2017, building that program with Sean," said Poyer when asked if he was shocked about the firing. "It's tough pill to swallow."
Poyer added that he and McDermott became neighbors in 2025 during his return to Buffalo, which allowed them to connect more on a personal level.
"He's just a standup human being who you want representing your football team, your city," said Poyer.
What he also made sure to note, though, was his "love" for Brady and his "offensive mind." He believes in Brady and what he can do for the Bills.
"If there was somebody I wanted to be in that position, it's Joe Brady," said Poyer. "Do I agree with the firing of Sean? No. But it is what it is, we move on."
As for the new look in Buffalo, Poyer is "excited" for the opportunity to potentially play for a former teammate in Jim Leonhard. He noted Leonhard and some of their fellow former Browns' safeties for helping him acclimate to the NFL.
"My early days in Cleveland, those guys really paved the way for me," said Poyer, who played alongside Leonhard in 2014. "Learning how to be a pro, learning how to watch film, learning how to study."
There's no word on if Poyer will be playing for Brady and Leonhard — or anyone — in 2026. But a part of him has to be thinking about his time with McDermott and how connected they became on and off the field.
