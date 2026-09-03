Bills' Star Josh Allen Gets 'Out of Pocket' with New Content Studio Venture

It looks like Hailee Steinfeld isn't the only person making content in Josh Allen's household. The Buffalo Bills' MVP QB is taking the lead from his Hollywood-star wife as he ventures into a new media production opportunity.

Brian Steinberg, Senior TV Editor for Variety, shared in a story Tuesday that Allen is launching 'Out of Pocket Studios.' The media venture is described as backing "entertainment, commercial and experiential projects," as the California native serves as CEO and will executive produce all projects.

With Lindsey Cohen in the fold as president of strategy and operations after stints with DAZN, Meadowlark Media and CAA, this venture builds on an alliance Allen made with Skydance Sports of Paramount Sports in 2025.

Bills QB Josh Allen announced the launch of Out of Pocket Studios, a media venture backing entertainment, commercial and experiential projects.



Allen will serve as CEO of the new company and as an executive producer on all work, per @Variety.



MORE: https://t.co/lanrZY7sBX pic.twitter.com/V5XMbD5kal — Sports Business Journal (@SBJ) September 2, 2026

“Skydance Sports has given me a platform to turn the ideas I care most about into something real,” said Allen in a statement about the studio. “We’re excited to share what Out of Pocket Studios has created so far, and for everyone to see what we’re building from here.”

Various programs to watch

Allen's first show produced by the studio will air over Labor Day weekend with “America’s Tailgate." The TV special will be broadcast on CBS and is co-hosted by “The NFL Today” studio analyst and 11-year NFL veteran Nate Burleson and NFL Sideline Reporter Melanie Collins. Comedian Whitney Cummings will serve as a correspondent for the celebrity-infused special, too, as the Bills QB is also set to make an appearance.

Other projects include a family-friendly NFL culture studio show called “NFL Play Action,” hosted by NFL analyst and personality Kyle Brandt and fitness influencer Ally Love. There's also "The Buffalo Miracle," a documentary about a Buffalo-area McDonald's manager who opened the doors to stranded citizens during a deadly blizzard in 2022, and a comedy series that Allen conceptualized.

Content king

This route should not be surprising for Allen. From showing his comedic chops in commercials with Snickers and Wonderful Pistachios to marrying one of the most popular actresses in the world, the 30-year-old QB is fairly immersed in the content world already.

Allen also spoke about life after football this summer. He acknowledged that he looks forward to taking advantage of opportunities like these.

"I'm a realist. I know that, at any point, it could be all over," said Allen in an interview with CNBC Television. "Just having that mindset of making sure that I'm being smart with my money, still enjoying the fruits of my labor and getting to do some cool things."

Allen may not be thinking about life after football fully. But Out of Pocket Studios could be a venture he continues with once his NFL career wraps.

as bill belichick once said about josh allen: “that’s why you can’t let him out of the pocket.”



what a name, what a player / soon-to-be media mogul. https://t.co/uG3i5gHWXv pic.twitter.com/Fc8yX9gMhP — y - Conor Hurley (@CHurls13) September 1, 2026

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