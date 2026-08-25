When Will Bills Make Fans Happy By Wearing Beloved Red Helmets This NFL Season?

There's been a vocal, growing faction of the Buffalo Bills' fanbase that prefers the team to wear its traditional 1990s style red helmets as frequently as possible.

Last summer, quarterback Josh Allen sent spectators into a frenzy when he came out of the tunnel wearing the classic red lid for the 2025 Return of the Blue & Red practice.

The bliss reemerged when the Bills donned the vintage helmets against the New York Jets in what was the final game ever played at the old Highmark Stadium last Week 18.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen wears a red helmet, the only player wearing a red helmet, during the Return of the Blue Red practice at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug.1, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In 2026, those red dome-loving fans' collective wish will become reality on Christmas Day.

When the Bills visit the Denver Broncos for a Netflix special on December 25, the road team will wear their throwback red helmets with white jerseys and pants.

Last month, we wrote about the possibility of the return of the red helmets for the special holiday kickoff. As it turned out, Buffalo made the official announcement exactly four months from the game date.

The Broncos have announced that they will wear their "Midnight Navy" uniforms for the 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Christmas Day.

Allen has professed his adoration for the classic red helmet on multiple occasions.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen makes his way around the stadium playing catch with children during the Return of the Blue Red practice at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug.1, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"They're great," said Allen at the beginning of training camp 13 months ago.

The quarterback relished the opportunity to wear it in the 2025 regular season finale.

"Didn't realize how big of a thing it was for the fans really up until that point [when he first wore a red helmet at the open practice]," said Allen. "I think it's a cool opportunity, obviously, an ode to the past, and as players, anytime you get to wear something new, it's fun."

Bills' official 2026 alternate uniforms exclude red helmet

Instead of satisfying the fans' request by permanently switching back to the red helmets, which the franchise abandoned in 2010, the Bills are giving us "Nickel City" alternate uniforms this year.

Jim Kelly, Buffalo Bills QB (Pro Football Hall of Fame) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The gray base and the royal blue "charge" helmet haven't exactly struck a chord with the vocal majority. In fact, the uniforms received so much criticism that Allen offered a defense for the change.

“Stop hating on the jerseys, guys” said Allen. “They’re honestly great. Speaking of new, it’s a new look, we understand that. We’ve gotta be new.”

The Bills will close out their preseason schedule by hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 27 at Highmark Stadium.

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