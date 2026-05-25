Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen Gladly Deals With 'Disney Back' in New Life Chapter

Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen hasn't missed a start since November 2018, and he's played through plenty of bumps and bruises during the remarkable consecutive games streak.

Most recently, he finished out this past season with a broken bone in his right foot. Following minor offseason surgery, Allen, who turned 30 years old on May 21, returned to full health in time for the Bills' Organized Team Activity (OTAs).

“He's good to go, and was out there spinning it yesterday," said Bills' first-year head coach Joe Brady as the team kicked off Phase 3. "Really, really cool to see."

While the foot is healed, Allen is now learning to deal with some newfound non-football related discomfort.

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Allen and wife Hailee Steinfeld welcomed their first child, a baby girl, earlier this spring, and the quarterback hasn't been immune to the physical demands of fatherhood.

“The back gets a little bit tired," said Allen while appearing on Eric Wood's Centered On Buffalo Podcast. "It's tight, especially when you're shushing a baby and you got no back support. You wake up that next day and you're like, 'Holy cow, I feel it!'"

Kyle Allen has a name for it

Bills' backup quarterback Kyle Allen (no family relation to Josh) can relate to the back tightness since becoming a dad in 2025.

“Kyle Allen told me it's called a Disney back because like when you're in Disneyland, you're constantly carrying them or putting them on your shoulders," said Allen. "But again, it's the coolest thing ever [being a father]. I love it."

Bills quarterback Josh Allen enters on crutches to a press conference at the Bills field house in Orchard Park on Jan. 29, 2026. He had minor foot surgery. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Unfortunately, Allen won't be able to wake up at home on Christmas Day with wife and child. We wrote about how the Bills' December 25 road game will affect Allen's first Christmas as a father.

"It's going to break my heart to not be there for the first Christmas, but we'll make it up. We'll make it up somehow," said Allen.

The Bills return to work on Tuesday, May 26 with the first of three consecutive OTAs practice days in Orchard Park.