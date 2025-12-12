Bills clear two injured starters for Week 15 return vs. first-place Patriots
It's a feel-good Friday in Orchard Park as two injured Buffalo Bills' starters have returned to full participation at practice.
After missing the December 7 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, defensive end Joey Bosa and right tackle Spencer Brown are in line to return to game action when the Bills visit the New England Patriots on December 14.
Bosa and Brown were upgraded from limited to full participants for the week's final documented practice prior to the pivotal AFC East matchup.
"Joey Bosa, Spencer Brown, Dalton Kincaid, Mitch Trubisky, who was sick yesterday, Cole Bishop - all will be full today," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott during his scheduled Friday appearance on WGR's Extra Point Show.
It's a huge improvement for Bosa, who didn't practice at all leading up to the December 7 game. Not long after a tide-turning strip sack against Aaron Rodgers on November 30, the defensive end suffered a hamstring injury that chased him from the 26-7 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"It'll be adding Joey back, who has been a good player for us this year," said McDermott. "Him being a little bit fresher than where he was when he had to take the week away from us."
As for Brown, the bookend injured his right should during the November 20 loss to the Houston Texans. He was limited during Week 14 practices, earning a questionable tag for the December 7 game. As Week 15 preparation got underway, Brown declared himself ready to return.
LB, WR remain limited
Linebacker Terrel Bernard and wide receiver Joshua Palmer have both missed the Bills' last two games. Bernard injured his elbow on November 20 against the Texans while Palmer's October 13 ankle injury resurfaced during Week 13.
"Terrel Bernard and Joshua Palmer, both will be limited today and listed as questionable for the game," said McDermott.
Christian Benford uncertainty
Bills' starting cornerback Christian Benford aggravated his toe during Thursday's practice. Although not participating on Friday, McDermott did not have enough information to make a decision on the cornerback's game status.
"CB hurt his toe yesterday in practice, so he will not practice today. Don't know, at this point, his status for the game," said McDermott.
