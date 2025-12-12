Bills clear two injured starters for Week 15 return vs. first-place Patriots

It's a feel-good Friday in Orchard Park as two injured Buffalo Bills' starters have returned to full participation at practice.

After missing the December 7 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, defensive end Joey Bosa and right tackle Spencer Brown are in line to return to game action when the Bills visit the New England Patriots on December 14.

Bosa and Brown were upgraded from limited to full participants for the week's final documented practice prior to the pivotal AFC East matchup.

"Joey Bosa, Spencer Brown, Dalton Kincaid, Mitch Trubisky, who was sick yesterday, Cole Bishop - all will be full today," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott during his scheduled Friday appearance on WGR's Extra Point Show.

RELATED: Patriots' latest injury development bodes well for Bills' offensive line in Week 15

It's a huge improvement for Bosa, who didn't practice at all leading up to the December 7 game. Not long after a tide-turning strip sack against Aaron Rodgers on November 30, the defensive end suffered a hamstring injury that chased him from the 26-7 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa grabs his wrist on the sideline during second half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It'll be adding Joey back, who has been a good player for us this year," said McDermott. "Him being a little bit fresher than where he was when he had to take the week away from us."

As for Brown, the bookend injured his right should during the November 20 loss to the Houston Texans. He was limited during Week 14 practices, earning a questionable tag for the December 7 game. As Week 15 preparation got underway, Brown declared himself ready to return.

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) spikes the ball after a Josh Allen touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

LB, WR remain limited

Linebacker Terrel Bernard and wide receiver Joshua Palmer have both missed the Bills' last two games. Bernard injured his elbow on November 20 against the Texans while Palmer's October 13 ankle injury resurfaced during Week 13.

MORE: Sean McDermott confirms good news for Bills' passing offense

"Terrel Bernard and Joshua Palmer, both will be limited today and listed as questionable for the game," said McDermott.

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) is tackled by. Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20) during the first half of a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Christian Benford uncertainty

Bills' starting cornerback Christian Benford aggravated his toe during Thursday's practice. Although not participating on Friday, McDermott did not have enough information to make a decision on the cornerback's game status.

"CB hurt his toe yesterday in practice, so he will not practice today. Don't know, at this point, his status for the game," said McDermott.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) runs the ball for a touchdown after an interception against the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —