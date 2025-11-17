Bills’ undrafted WR shines amid Keon Coleman benching vs. Buccaneers
Although Keon Coleman’s benching grabbed the headlines going into Week 11, Tyrell Shavers stole the show for the Buffalo Bills.
The Bills survived a shootout against a fellow multi-time reigning divisional champion in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. And while Buffalo was without one of its starting receivers in Coleman, Shavers was granted more opportunities. And he made sure to make the best of it.
The San Diego State product had a career day. He hauled in four receptions for 90 yards (both career-highs), which was highlighted by a 43-yard touchdown catch from Josh Allen, giving him his first of the 2025 season.
Shavers was able to talk about the day overall with the Bills’ media postgame. He said what helped him in the effort coming in was the mindset of when getting an opportunity to “take advantage of it.”
MORE: Josh Allen apologizes to Bills' veteran WR for throwing 'really freaking hard' pass
”Gotta keep going, I’ve gotta keep taking advantage of them,” said Shavers, who tied a career-high with five targets against Tampa Bay. “I’m not getting comfortable, I promise you that. We’ve still got a long ways to go in the season.”
One of Shavers biggest supporters through the performance was his MVP QB in Allen. The All-Pro said “it’s so freaking cool” to see Shavers have this success because of his strong work ethic.
“The guy just continues to work extremely hard,” said Allen, who’s been teammates with Shavers since the latter came to Buffalo as an undrafted free agent in 2023.
RELATED: Bills post second 'scorigami' win of season as Josh Allen achieves unprecedented feat
“He’s never once complained working from practice squad to now making legit plays in the NFL. And then you turn around, after he scores a touchdown, and he’s on kickoff, he’s on punt return, he’s doing all these things. It’s fun to watch, it’s inspiring.”
We’ll see if Coleman is able to get back into the lineup and potentially take targets away from Shavers. But if he continues to play like he did against the Bucs, it will be hard to take No. 14 off the field.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —