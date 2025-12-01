Josh Allen continues win streak against All-Pro cornerback who called him 'trash'

When the Buffalo Bills defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Josh Allen earned his eighth win of the season, but also his seventh career win against current Steelers DB Jalen Ramsey.

Not only is Ramsey a three-time first-team All Pro, but the former Jaguar, Ram, and Dolphin publicly criticized Allen as a draft prospect and the Bills in 2018 for drafting the Wyoming product.

In an interview from August of 2018 with GQ, Ramsey explained, "I think [Buffalo Bills draft pick Josh] Allen is trash. I don't care what nobody say. He's trash. And it's gonna show too. That's a stupid draft pick to me."

Sep 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is brought down Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Ramsey continued by saying, "We play them this year, and I'm excited as hell. I hope he's the starting quarterback." Allen did start in Buffalo's Week 12 matchup against Jacksonville, where he led the Bills to a 24-21 victory, throwing for 160 yards and one touchdown and adding 13 rushes for 99 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

MORE: Bills' defense may have found new leader after win over Steelers

Since then, Allen has matched up against Ramsey six other times, leading the Bills to victory in all seven instances that the trash-talking DB has faced the reigning MVP.

Ironically, on the play where Allen passed Cam Newton for the most rushing touchdowns by a QB in NFL history, Ramsey was part of the pile that got pushed into the endzone by Buffalo's offensive line.

Assuming Ramsey will still be a Pittsburgh Steeler next season, the two will only match up in 2026 if the Steelers and Bills finish as the same seed within their respective AFC divisions.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen tries to get outside against the Jaguars. | JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —