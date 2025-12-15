Bills’ second-year weapon vying for Pro Bowl with league-best stat

Many people have been disappointed about how Ray Davis has been deployed by the Buffalo Bills in 2025. But seeing his new role, he may have found his calling card.

Davis’ exploits as a kickoff returner continue to pay dividends for the Bills. He once again made several long returns in Buffalo’s win over the AFC East-leading New England Patriots, including a 58-yard trot.

While he only has 38 offensive touches this season after recording 130 as a rookie, Davis’ skills on special teams have been impressive. He’s averaging 32.4 yards per return, which tops the NFL and should put him in the mix to make the Pro Bowl.

Davis is one of only five players across the league to have a kick return touchdown this season.

Suddenly, Ray Davis has become the best kick returner in the NFL, leading in yards per return (and by a wide margin). Bills have found a great role for him



— Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) December 15, 2025

Davis is just one of several players from Buffalo who have a legit shot of making the Pro Bowl. Of course, it starts with Josh Allen, who leads the NFL with 37 total scores (25 passing, 12 rushing) with a 104.3 passer rating. James Cook has 1,415 rushing yards (second-best in the NFL) and has scored 12 total TDs. Christian Benford has posted career-best numbers with a 54.9 percent completion rate allowed and an 82.8 passer rating allowed when targeted.

But those three were expected. All three were minted this offseason with new contracts as the cornerstone pieces of this Bills' franchise. So Davis is the outlier.

The last Buffalo kick returner to make the Pro Bowl was Andre Roberts during the 2019 season. But unlike Roberts, Davis has a legit shot to be voted to the Pro Bowl this season, not by way of being a replacement selection.

Ray Davis leads the NFL this season with an average kick return of 32.4 yards.



His KR average also marks the highest single season average in team history. pic.twitter.com/IuRdMxVAPN — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 15, 2025

