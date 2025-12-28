Josh Allen, James Cook headline 4 Bills' player prop bets for rainy day vs. Eagles

The Buffalo Bills have locked up a playoff spot, but there's still plenty to play for in Week 17, especially with the reigning Super Bowl champion in town.

As the Bills host the Philadelphia Eagles for the next-to-last regular season game in Highmark Stadium history on December 28, the offense will be looking to prime itself for a postseason run.

"Good challenge for us. That's how we look at it," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott. "I don't think we make one game bigger than another. It's really about how weak we play and how well we compete. It’s something we're looking forward to. They're certainly at the top, world champs."

Here are four Bills' player prop bets worth considering for the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. All odds were posted by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change.

Josh Allen

210+ passing yards (+112)



The weather is expected to be cold and rainy, but Allen should have his chances to find holes in the Eagles' defense, which hasn't been challenged of late. Philadelphia faced a combination of Marcus Mariota, Josh Johnson and Kenny Pickett over its past two games.

Allen averages 227.1 pass yards per game this season. Surprisingly, he has finished under 200 yards passing in three of the past four games following a stretch of four 250+ yard performances in five weeks.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) gets a pass off during the first half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 21, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

James Cook

Anytime touchdown (-110)

Cook, who is in the midst of a special season, has scored a touchdown in 60 percent of games this season. He has scored multiple touchdowns in each of his last two outings.

For the year, Cook has 14 total TDs (12 rush, 2 rec) through 15 games. The Eagles have allowed 16 rushing touchdowns in 15 games.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) scores a touchdown as Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) defends | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Khalil Shakir

5+ receptions (+119)

Shakir has made at least five receptions in eight of 15 starts this season. There have been five times when he has failed to secure at least four catches, but the Bills' most sure-handed receiver should get enough looks in what is forecast to be a rainy environment.

Shakir is bound to have a couple of screen passes called for him, which is essentially an extension of the Bills' run game, but all receptions count (as long as the pass is forward, of course). I'm betting on six catches for 55 yards for Shakir in Week 17.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Dawson Knox

25+ receiving yards (+130)

Presuming the knee issue that landed him on the injury report this past week does not prevent the tight end from playing, Knox is a good bet to get a few looks from quarterback Josh Allen today.

Not only does Allen trust Knox, who is the Bills' longest-tenured skill player, but the quarterback is likely subconsciously aware that his friend is close to securing multiple financial incentives. Knox needs one reception to hit a $100,000 bonus while 37 more receiving yards will earn him another $100,000 (Spotrac).

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

