With Josh Allen's help, is Bills' Joe Brady NFL's best offensive coordinator?
When Buffalo Bills' head coach Sean McDermott abruptly fired Ken Dorsey as the team's offensive coordinator after an ugly loss in 2023, many thought it was a cheap scapegoat move.
Instead, by replacing Dorsey with Joe Brady, McDermott unlocked the NFL's best offense and unleashed a better — yet more conservative — version of quarterback Josh Allen. Brady interviewed with three teams (Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints) for their head coach position last offseason, and considering how the Bills' offense is rolling in 2025 he could again be a hot candidate.
McDermott fired Dorsey after a loss on Monday Night Football in November of 2023. The defeat to the Denver Broncos dropped the Bills to 5-5. With Brady in charge of the offense, since that night they are 25-7 and have averaged 30 points per game. Allen won MVP last season.
In 17 home games at Highmark Stadium as offensive coordinator, Brady is 16-1 with the only defeat coming to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-24 in a Divisional Round playoff game at the end of the 2023 season.
This season, Brady has Allen and the Bills rolling again. They are 3-0, scoring 102 points and Allen has yet to commit a turnover.
Under Brady, Allen is more steady than spectacular. Sure, he still extends plays and completes underhand flips for touchdowns. But the Bills these days rarely beat themselves. In fact, under Brady they hardly lose at all.
