Josh Allen sees 'the same James Cook' after Bills' contract extension
He's still the same dynamic player, threatening to "crib it" any time he touches it.
Buffalo Bills' running back James Cook was awarded a four-year contract extension this summer, but he is by no means resting on his laurels.
Looking primed for a third consecutive Pro Bowl nod, Cook had it rolling again in Week 3 on Thursday Night Football. After steamrolling the New York Jets to the tune of 132 yards rushing and two touchdowns, Cook victimized the Miami Dolphins for 108 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.
“To me, it's the same James Cook. The guy just attacks every time he touches the ball. He looks like he's been shot out of a cannon every time he touches it. He's so fun to play with," said Bills' quarterback Josh Allen.
Cook's success running the ball lessens the burden on Allen, and it makes the high-octane offense that much more dangerous. The 2022 second-round draft pick has become a threat to take it the distance at any moment.
Although his longest rush against Miami was 26 yards, Cook almost had himself a couple of long TD runs, according to his quarterback.
"Wants the ball. Ultimate competitor. There's times where I toss it to him, I hand it off to him, and I already put my hands up, because I feel like he's about to crib it," said Allen. "There's two that were real close tonight, real close, and he'll tell you that, too. He's been such a catalyst for our offense. Special player."
Averaging 5.4 yards per carry and 1.3 touchdowns per game, Cook is on pace for a third consecutive 1,000-yard campaign. The production is what the Bills have come to expect from their RB1.
