Bills send loud message to underachieving WR, again tabbing him as gameday inactive
For the second week in a row, the Buffalo Bills are loudly sending the message that playing time is earned.
As rumored to be the case, the Bills made wide receiver Keon Coleman a healthy scratch for the November 20 primetime road game against the Houston Texans. The 2024 second-round draft pick was listed as a gameday inactive for the second time in five days.
Factoring out his 112-yard Week 1 performance, Coleman has averaged only 27.3 receiving yards per appearance this season. As a pro, he has secured only 57.5 percent of receiving targets.
In addition to the disappointing wide receiver, five others scratched prior to the Thursday Night Football matchup.
In line with their official injury report statuses, tight end Dalton Kincaid and wide receiver Curtis Samuel are unavailable in Week 12. As a result, the Bills have elevated wide receiver Gabe Davis and rookie tight end Keleki Latu from the practice squad for the second week in a row.
Defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis, who was listed as questionable, misses a second straight game after injuring his shoulder in Week 10. Reserve cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram and rookie offensive lineman Chase Lundt round out the list of inactives.
Coleman, who has seemingly underachieved on the field, did not show up on time for a team meeting last Friday, sparking Bills' brass to discipline the wide receiver for being a repeat offender.
As Coleman struggles to reach an acceptable level of professionalism, an undrafted player has essentially taken his spot in the lineup.
Wide receiver Tyrell Shavers, who spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons on the practice squad, played 54 percent of offensive snaps in the November 16 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Shavers caught a 44-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen off script.
By all indications, Coleman will has some heavy lifting to do if he wants to earn a jersey in Week 13.
Bills' Gameday Inactives (Week 12)
WR Keon Coleman
WR Curtis Samuel
TE Dalton Kincaid
DT Phidarian Mathis
CB Ja'Marcus Ingram
OL Chase Lundt
