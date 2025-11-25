Bills catch break as Mike Tomlin rules out two Steelers' starters for pivotal AFC matchup

The Buffalo Bills are banged up in the trenches at this stage of the season, and it's apparently no different for their Week 13 opponent.

Set to host the Bills on November 30, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be without starting tackles on both sides of the ball.

While addressing reporters on Tuesday, Steelers' head coach Mike Tomlin ruled out left tackle Broderick Jones and defensive tackle Derrick Harmon for Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff at Acrisure Stadium.

"Broderick Jones has a neck injury. He'll be classified as out this week," said Tomlin. "Same thing goes for Derrick Harmon. He sustained a knee injury in play, was able to finish the game, but he'll be characterized as out this week."

Meanwhile, the Bills are projected to be without starting right tackle Spencer Brown, who suffered a shoulder injury in Week 12.

On Buffalo's defensive line, end Joey Bosa is playing through a left wrist injury while defensive tackle Ed Oliver is out until the playoffs at the earliest. Versatile chess piece Michael Hoecht is done for the season with a torn Achilles.

Steelers' left tackle situation

Jones, a 2023 first-round pick, has started all 11 games for the Steelers up until this point, playing 97 percent of possible snaps. In Pittsburgh's November 23 loss to the Chicago Bears, the 6-foot-5 Jones suffered a neck injury, which was first described as a stinger, on first-down pass play with about 10:00 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Veteran backup Calvin Anderson stepped into the left tackle spot, protecting quarterback Mason Rudolph's blindside for the final 23 snaps. Anderson's deployment shrinks the Steelers' tackle depth down to only 32-year-old Andrus Peat.

Harmon's rookie impact

After a late-summer MCL sprain cost Harmon the first two games of the season, the first-round rookie has gone onto make nine straight appearances (5 starts). He's played 51 percent of snaps for the Steelers' defense.

Pittsburgh has fellow rookie Yahya Black listed behind Harmon on the depth chart.

