Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld snap epic photo with Bills legendary WR

A Buffalo Bills legend took a photo with Josh Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld.

Randy Gurzi

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Josh Allen has become one of the most recognizable faces in the NFL. After winning the 2024 NFL MVP award, the Buffalo Bills quarterback has become a magnet for attention.

It doesn’t hurt that he also married an actress with a huge following this year, Hailee Steinfeld. The two have become a power couple, capable of making news for the simplest reasons.

As if they didn’t draw enough eyes on their own, Allen and Steinfeld are now making the rounds on social media after snapping a photo with Hall of Fame wide receiver Andre Reed.

Reed spent 15 years in Buffalo and was a key piece of their offense during their four trips to the Super Bowl in the early 1990s. He’s still first in franchise history in receptions (941), receiving yards (13,096), and receiving touchdowns (86).

A fourth-round pick in 1985, Reed’s longevity was special as he remained effective for the Bills well into his 30s, before spending his final season with Washington in the year 2000.

A seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, Reed was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

Buffalo Bills WR Andre Reed spikes the ball after a TD catch.
Buffalo Bills WR Andre Reed spikes the ball after a TD catch. / Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK

