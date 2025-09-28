How Josh Allen dazzled Sean McDermott during Bills win over Saints
Josh Allen left his head coach in awe following another MVP-caliber effort late during the Buffalo Bills’ win over the New Orleans Saints.
Allen did not record his best performance on Sunday, but when it mattered most, he made the plays that helped his team earn a 31-19 victory. None more critical than a 27-yard scramble on a fourth-quarter third-and-5 that helped set up a touchdown pass to Dalton Kincaid a play later.
Allen barreled through defenders on his way to extending the drive, taking it right through the heart of the New Orleans defense for a big gain.
“The will to win,” McDermott identified as what left him most impressed about his quarterback’s latest game-changing showing. “At halftime, I could tell he was — he just had that look in his eye. He’s got an incredible will to win and spirit about him and I love it. I absolutely love it.”
The 28-yard TD pass that was set up by Allen’s big running play was a thing of beauty and helped push the Bills’ lead to nine points with 7 minutes, 7 seconds remaining in the game, and helped extinguish the Saints’ momentum that had been building throughout the second half.
Allen finished a ho-hum performance 16 of 22 passing for 209 yards and two passing touchdowns, along with his first interception in his last eight games. Along with his 27-yard jaunt, he recorded six other carries, totaling 45 yards and a rushing touchdown.
“When he made that scramble run on one of those drives, he just — when he raises his level of play, it’s like, ‘OK, boys.’ (His teammates) raise their level of play,” said McDermott. "And they knew what time it was.”
Propelled by Allen and a strong rushing attack led by running back James Cook, the Bills have now scored 30 points or more in each of their first four games of the season, all of which have ended in victories. It’s the first time since 2020 that Buffalo has started the season 4-0.
