Bills’ September rookie report card starts with an asterisk
In need of defensive help, the Buffalo Bills used their first five picks in the 2025 NFL draft on defensive players, beginning with Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston.
One of the stars of the NFL Combine, Hairston ran the 40-yard dash in 4.28 seconds, giving the Bills some much-needed speed in the secondary. Unfortunately, Hairston has yet to make an impact since a knee injury has sidelined him since training camp.
RELATED: Bills will welcome back familiar, not-so-friendly face with Patriots' Week 5 visit
For that reason, Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon gave Hairston an “incomplete” in his first-round rookie report card for September.
”The Kentucky product has yet to make his regular-season debut due to a sprained knee, and it won't be easy to play a major role in 2025 considering how much time he's already missed.” - Gagnon, Bleacher Report
Hairston was initially feared to have suffered a season-ending injury, but received positive news when it was discovered he had an LCL sprain.
There’s no word on when Buffalo expects Hairston back, but the timeline for his injury suggests he should be nearing a return. In his absence, late-round pick Dorian Strong has carved out a role, which has helped the defense tremendously.
Still, adding a ballhawk with game-changing speed is never a bad move, so the Bills are anxious to see what Hairston can do.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —