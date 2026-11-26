The Buffalo Bills have remarkably won five consecutive regular season meetings against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Thanksgiving night matchup will mark the seventh year in a row that the two AFC juggernauts have collided prior to December.

With five-time NFL MVP finalist Josh Allen starting at quarterback, the Bills are 5-1 against the Chiefs during the regular season. In the playoffs, however, they're 0-4.

"It feels like we've played them every year since I've been here," said Allen. "But it's a great opponent. Obviously, a historic quarterback on the other side in Pat [Mahomes]. They've got some unbelievable players on the defensive side, too. You gotta play your best to beat this team."

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) protects the ball in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for whether or not the Bills (9-1) will make it six in a row against the Chiefs (8-2) in the regular season, Sports Illustrated's weekly prediction panel is split on a winner, although a narrow majority favors Kansas City.

Five experts are backing the Chiefs to win outright on Thursday night at Highmark Stadium. Dissenters Albert Breer, Eva Geitheim and Conor Orr predict the Bills, who average an AFC-high 31.3 points per game, will move to 10-1 overall. As always, the MMQB picks are straight up.

When it comes to the betting line, the Bills are 3.0-point home favorites over the Chiefs (per DraftKings). Buffalo is 8-2 against the spread this season, having covered in all four games since its Week 7 bye.

While this will be the Bills' first-ever home game on Thanksgiving, they are 3-0 when featured on the holiday since Allen was drafted.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) drops a pass in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"It's a special night for Buffalo. It's a special opportunity for our players to play on Thanksgiving," said Bills' head coach Joe Brady. "I've been able to coach in it a couple of years ago when we were out in Detroit, and it is special. But now we got to go out there and execute and not make it more [than the next game]."

Capping the NFL's November 26 tripleheader, the Bills and Chiefs are set for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff on NBC.

Week 12 injury briefing

On the injury front, the Chiefs will be without primary running back Kenneth Walker. The Super Bowl LX MVP will miss another game due to his groin injury.

The Bills have listed five players, four of whom are starters, as questionable for the Thursday night kickoff. Among them are cornerback Christian Benford and tight end Dalton Kincaid, both of whom missed last week's win over the Dolphins.

MMQB Week 12 Game Picks

(Thanksgiving night)

Bills vs. Chiefs

Albert Breer, senior reporter

Pick: Bills

Eva Geitheim, staff writer

Pick: Bills

Mitch Goldich, senior editor

Pick: Chiefs

Mike Kadlick, senior news writer

Pick: Chiefs

Gilberto Manzano, staff writer

Pick: Chiefs

Conor Orr, senior writer

Pick: Bills

John Pluym, managing editor

Pick: Chiefs

Matt Verderame, staff writer

Pick: Chiefs

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

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