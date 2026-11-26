NFL Experts Split on Bills' Chances to Continue Win Streak vs. Chiefs on Thanksgiving
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The Buffalo Bills have remarkably won five consecutive regular season meetings against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Thanksgiving night matchup will mark the seventh year in a row that the two AFC juggernauts have collided prior to December.
With five-time NFL MVP finalist Josh Allen starting at quarterback, the Bills are 5-1 against the Chiefs during the regular season. In the playoffs, however, they're 0-4.
"It feels like we've played them every year since I've been here," said Allen. "But it's a great opponent. Obviously, a historic quarterback on the other side in Pat [Mahomes]. They've got some unbelievable players on the defensive side, too. You gotta play your best to beat this team."
As for whether or not the Bills (9-1) will make it six in a row against the Chiefs (8-2) in the regular season, Sports Illustrated's weekly prediction panel is split on a winner, although a narrow majority favors Kansas City.
Five experts are backing the Chiefs to win outright on Thursday night at Highmark Stadium. Dissenters Albert Breer, Eva Geitheim and Conor Orr predict the Bills, who average an AFC-high 31.3 points per game, will move to 10-1 overall. As always, the MMQB picks are straight up.
When it comes to the betting line, the Bills are 3.0-point home favorites over the Chiefs (per DraftKings). Buffalo is 8-2 against the spread this season, having covered in all four games since its Week 7 bye.
While this will be the Bills' first-ever home game on Thanksgiving, they are 3-0 when featured on the holiday since Allen was drafted.
"It's a special night for Buffalo. It's a special opportunity for our players to play on Thanksgiving," said Bills' head coach Joe Brady. "I've been able to coach in it a couple of years ago when we were out in Detroit, and it is special. But now we got to go out there and execute and not make it more [than the next game]."
Capping the NFL's November 26 tripleheader, the Bills and Chiefs are set for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff on NBC.
Week 12 injury briefing
On the injury front, the Chiefs will be without primary running back Kenneth Walker. The Super Bowl LX MVP will miss another game due to his groin injury.
The Bills have listed five players, four of whom are starters, as questionable for the Thursday night kickoff. Among them are cornerback Christian Benford and tight end Dalton Kincaid, both of whom missed last week's win over the Dolphins.
MMQB Week 12 Game Picks
(Thanksgiving night)
Bills vs. Chiefs
Albert Breer, senior reporter
Pick: Bills
Eva Geitheim, staff writer
Pick: Bills
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Pick: Chiefs
Mike Kadlick, senior news writer
Pick: Chiefs
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Pick: Chiefs
Conor Orr, senior writer
Pick: Bills
John Pluym, managing editor
Pick: Chiefs
Matt Verderame, staff writer
Pick: Chiefs
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.