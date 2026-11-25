The NFL table has been set for Thanksgiving, and the games this Thursday across the league are about as juicy as it gets.

And, with that in mind, no contest is seemingly more enticing to dive into this holiday than the primetime matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium.

With the contest slated for 8:20 p.m. ET in Orchard Park, though, fans from both sides will have to wait a little longer for the main course of the festivities.

Undoubtedly, it will be worth the wait as both squads possess the top two records in the AFC entering Week 12 . . . as well as arguably the top two quarterbacks in all of professional football: Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City Chiefs' and Buffalo Bills' fans cheer during first-half action between Kansas City and Buffalo at the old Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Nov. 2, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In 10 total head-to-head meetings since 2020, which includes six games in the regular season and four in the playoffs, the two perennial contenders have split the matchups at five victories apiece.

However, in the end, it’s been Mahomes and the Chiefs who’ve gotten the last laugh in the postseason as they’ve bid Buffalo farewell four times in January since first meeting in the 2020 AFC Championship at Arrowhead Stadium.

Now, with first place in the conference on the line as the calendar inches toward December, the 11th all-time matchup between the two quarterbacks could set up to be the best of the bunch.

But, who has the upper hand statistically entering the highly-anticipated game?

Historically, it’s been Allen who’s performed the better of the two in each matchup as he’s outshined Mahomes in just about every important category imaginable since their first meeting six years ago.

Allen has bested Mahomes in regular season since 2020

Nov. 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at the old Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For his career against Kansas City per StatMuse, Buffalo’s former 2024 MVP gunslinger has completed 232 of 359 passes for 2,573 yards, 20 touchdowns, and just four interceptions through the air while also adding 100 carries for 506 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground throughout the years.

On average, it equates to a stat line each game of 307.9 total yards, 2.7 total touchdowns, and just 0.5 turnovers (4 INTs, 1 fumble lost) from Allen, which is quite impressive.

For comparison—in those same 10 games with Buffalo—Mahomes has completed 239 of his 361 passing attempts for 2,715 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in addition to adding 53 carries for 267 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground, which equals a single-game average of 298.2 total yards, 2.2 touchdowns, and 1.0 turnovers per matchup (8 INTs, 2 fumbles lost).

So, while it’s been close, Allen clearly has the edge on Kansas City’s superstar quarterback when it comes to overall head-to-head record in the regular season and in overall stats. But, will that continue on Thursday night when fans across the nation are settling in to watch the game unfold after their Thanksgiving meal?

Chiefs’ superstar QB’s sublime play could spell trouble for Buffalo

Nov. 22, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) changes a play at the line of scrimmage during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering the matchup, it appears that Mahomes actually might have the hotter hand. Currently, he’s rattled off four consecutive games with at least two passing touchdowns and no interceptions, pushing his stat line for the month of November to 102-of-146 passing (69.9% comp.) for 1,235 yards and 13 touchdowns through the air. He’s also added 29 rushing yards on just six carries.

Contrastly, despite helping keep Buffalo afloat on top of the NFL standings this month, Allen has had a bit of a rough stretch over the last few weeks with a stat line that reads as follows: 80-of-131 passing (61.1% comp.) for 1,023 yards, five touchdowns, and five interceptions; 18 carries for 50 yards and three touchdowns.

Needless to say, it’s very apparent that Mahomes is outplaying Allen this month, but who knows?

Oct. 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) hurdles Kansas City Chiefs' cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

The 6-foot-5, 237-pound playmaker usually has a few tricks up his sleeve any time that he goes up against the Chiefs . . . and Thursday’s critical AFC matchup could provide some similar fireworks in primetime.

Hold tight, Bills Mafia.

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