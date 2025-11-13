Josh Allen has found secret to solving Buffalo Bills' offensive struggles
Josh Allen has found the secret sauce for the Buffalo Bills’ struggling offense.
Following an embarrassing defeat at the hands of the Miami Dolphins in Week 10, Allen faced a host of questions regarding the team’s offensive performance as the Bills search for answers entering Week 11. And while panic may be spreading among the fan base, when you ask Allen, he believes he has the answer for what’s gone wrong with the Buffalo attack.
“It sucks losing, but knowing in the losses this year that we’ve turned the ball over, and that's pointing the thumb directly at myself,” said the Bills quarterback via the Bills' YouTube channel on Wednesday. “And knowing that if we take care of the football and take care of what we're supposed to, we're a dang good football team.”
He may be on to something.
In the Bills’ three losses this season, they are minus-five in the turnover battle (8-3). In their six wins on the year, they are plus-seven in the turnover battle (1-8). For the Bills to overcome their challenges, it may be that simple — win the turnover battle, win the game.
“Turnovers are part of the game, they're going to happen,” added Allen. “But you know, limiting them and doing whatever we can to make sure that we're doing everything in our power to end every drive in a kick.”
Allen’s turnover rate is on pace to increase considerably from his MVP season, as the Bills QB has already thrown five interceptions and lost two fumbles through nine games during the 2025 campaign. That is one fewer interception and as many fumbles as he lost during the entire 2024 season.
Despite already surpassing their giveaway total (9) from a year ago (8), Allen is confident the Bills have what it takes to right the ship and sail more steadily toward their goals this season.
“With the vets in this locker room and the leadership that we have of just making sure that hey, let's wash it, let's let's get back on track, let’s have a good week of practice," he said. “Every week is hard in the NFL. It's going to take everything that we’ve got each and every given week. And no different this week. This is the biggest game that we got all season.”
Season-long trends tell us the Bills may have trouble slowing their turnover roll down the stretch. But if what Allen says is true and Buffalo is somehow able to settle things in that regard, perhaps they'll be able to return to the high-flying, 30-points-scoring, productive offense we once knew this group to be.
