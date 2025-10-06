Will Josh Allen break Cam Newton's record against Carolina Panthers?
Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen is on pace to break Cam Newton's scrimmage TD record, with a game in Carolina lined up for later this month.
Newton currently holds the record for total touchdowns among quarterbacks, with 76 in his career (75 rushing + 1 receiving). Allen currently sits at 70 (68 rushing + 2 receiving), second all time among QBs.
Allen's career-high for rushing touchdowns in a game is three, which he recorded in Week 14 last season against the LA Rams. He has 13 career games with two rushing/receiving touchdowns. With matchups against the Patriots and Falcons before traveling to Carolina after the bye, Allen has an opportunity to tie (or even break) the longtime-Panther's record against the Panthers in Week 8.
In addition to the QB scrimmage touchdown record, Allen is closing in on the QB rushing TD record, currently trailing Newton by seven. The former Panther accomplished 75 rushing TDs and 76 total TDs in 148 games, with Allen sitting well behind at 115 games played prior to Sunday Night Football against the Patriots.
Already posting three rushing touchdowns in four games, Allen is likely to surpass both the QB rushing TD and QB scrimmage TD records later this season. Whether or not that happens against Carolina remains to be seen.
