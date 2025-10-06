Bills Central

Will Josh Allen break Cam Newton's record against Carolina Panthers?

The Bills play the Panthers in four weeks

Colin Richey

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs for a gain past New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) during the fourth quarter
Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs for a gain past New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) during the fourth quarter / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen is on pace to break Cam Newton's scrimmage TD record, with a game in Carolina lined up for later this month.

Newton currently holds the record for total touchdowns among quarterbacks, with 76 in his career (75 rushing + 1 receiving). Allen currently sits at 70 (68 rushing + 2 receiving), second all time among QBs.

Allen's career-high for rushing touchdowns in a game is three, which he recorded in Week 14 last season against the LA Rams. He has 13 career games with two rushing/receiving touchdowns. With matchups against the Patriots and Falcons before traveling to Carolina after the bye, Allen has an opportunity to tie (or even break) the longtime-Panther's record against the Panthers in Week 8.

Cam Newton sacked by Efe Obada
Bills Efe Obada pressures Carolina quarterback Cam Newton. Obada recorded two sacks in a 31-14 Buffalo win. / Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK

In addition to the QB scrimmage touchdown record, Allen is closing in on the QB rushing TD record, currently trailing Newton by seven. The former Panther accomplished 75 rushing TDs and 76 total TDs in 148 games, with Allen sitting well behind at 115 games played prior to Sunday Night Football against the Patriots.

Already posting three rushing touchdowns in four games, Allen is likely to surpass both the QB rushing TD and QB scrimmage TD records later this season. Whether or not that happens against Carolina remains to be seen.

Josh Allen
Bills Josh Allen leaps to the end zone in a nine-yard touchdown run after getting the ball passed back to him from Amari Cooper during second half action of their home game against the San Francisco 49ers in Orchard Park on Dec. 1, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee / Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

