Bills' Josh Allen poised to make dual-threat NFL history Sunday night vs. Patriots

With a passing and rushing touchdown Sunday night against the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen can surpass Cam Newton on the all-time list.

Richie Whitt

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes for a touchdown against the Ravens in 2025.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes for a touchdown against the Ravens in 2025. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Steve Young. Michael Vick. Cam Newton. Lamar Jackson. Josh Allen?

Throughout NFL history there have been a handful of dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks with the talent and temperament to beat defenses with both their legs and their arm. But come Sunday Night at Highmark Stadium, the Buffalo Bills' star quarterback can stand alone atop the list.

In last Sunday's otherwise underwhelming 12-point victory over the winless New Orleans Saints, Allen threw two touchdown passes and scored on a 5-yard run. It was his 45th career game with both a passing and rushing touchdown, tying him with Newton for the most in NFL history.

If he can duplicate the feat against the New England Patriots in Week 5, Allen will have the record all to himself.

Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen carries the ball for several yards during second half action of the Bills home game against the New Orleans Saints in Orchard Park on Sept. 28, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Allen's running productivity is impressive, especially considering his usage. Among quarterbacks he is only seventh all-time in both rushing attempts and yards. But he has a nose - and the bruising body - for the end zone.

Allen, who has scored on the ground three times this season, has 70 rushing touchdowns, second only to Newton's 75.

It would be a nice record to set in primeitme Sunday night. A win would also allow the Bills to start 5-0 for the first time since 1991, win their 14th consecutive home game and improved to 16-4 in their last 20 primetime games.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws against the Saints in Week 4.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws against the Saints in Week 4. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
