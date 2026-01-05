Josh Allen’s early Week 18 exit ends his NFL record TD streak

Josh Allen’s health is probably more important to him and the Buffalo Bills than his records. So, one of his record streaks came to an end on Sunday.

Allen has been one of the greatest touchdown producers in the NFL over the last four years. Not only has he become the NFL’s all-time rushing TD leader for the quarterback position, he’s also accounted for 40 or more TDs in each of the last four seasons — an NFL record.

But because he entered the game with 39 — 25 passing and 14 rushing — and exited the game after a single snap, Allen’s 40-TD streak has come to an end.

Josh Allen currently has 5 straight seasons with 40+ Total TDs



He currently has 39. There is a very good chance the streak ends this season. pic.twitter.com/93FSgEUyPK — BillsOnReal (@BillsOnReal) January 1, 2026

What adds insult to injury is that Allen’s replacement, Mitch Trubisky, threw for four TDs against the Jets. It was such a lowly New York defense that set records this season, forcing an all-time low four turnovers and no interceptions on the year.

RELATED: Bills give Keon Coleman chance to climb out of doghouse, WR active vs. Jets

This record streak is twofold; Allen being such a dynamic dual-threat QB is almost understated. Truly he’s a Super Bowl win away from cementing a Hall of Fame career.

But this streak ending shows just how inconsistent the Bills’ offense was around Allen in 2025. He was sacked a career-high 40 times, and no pass catcher recorded more than five receiving TDs on the team.

MORE: Josh Allen's 'Madden' level TD production results in another historical first

So, Allen will have to get it back on track for the 2026 season. His next task, though, will be to keep his hot postseason scoring going. He’s scored multiple TDs in his last five playoff games.

But a healthy Allen is the only way he’s able to make that happen. So, resting in Week 18 is not for naught — even if his TD record streak was sacrificed in the process.