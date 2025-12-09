Fellow MVP says Josh Allen is Super Bowl-bound due to no ‘kryptonite’

Josh Allen and Cam Newton are almost synonymous. From their massive frames and similar games at the quarterback position to being the NFL’s top rushing touchdown producers under center, any time the two are in the same conversation it gets interesting.

The 2015 league MVP was on ESPN’s First Take on Monday to discuss how the Buffalo Bills’ reigning league MVP can advance to his first Super Bowl this postseason. He said it should be a much easier path since it looks like a certain three-time Super Bowl MVP will be missing the playoffs.

”Josh Allen’s kryptonite might not have an opportunity to impact him,” said Newton, as Kansas City currently sits at 6-7. “And that’s been Patrick Mahomes.”

During the conversation, Newton talked about the “what-if” scenario people opined about with Allen and the Bills having to visit Mahomes and the Chiefs in the playoffs. It’s a very fair point, as Mahomes sits at 4-0 in playoff starts against Allen.

And it’s hard to argue with Newton’s assessment. Seeing that playoff field that could include Drake Maye, Bo Nix, Trevor Lawrence and an aging Aaron Rodgers — and could be without Mahomes, Joe Burrow or Lamar Jackson — Buffalo has to see a path to the Super Bowl.

“If he has to go to Denver, if he has to go to any other team outside of Arrowhead,” said Newton. “I’m putting my money on Josh Allen because hes the game changer will all know he can be.”

Allen showed just how much of a “game changer” he still is in the win over the Bengals. And even in a “down” season, he’s still accounted for 34 touchdowns (22 passing, 12 rushing) as he leads all QBs in rushing scores and yards (487).

From one “Superman” to the next, Newton knows no Mahomes could really open up Allen’s chances of making it to his first Super Bowl.

