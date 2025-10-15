Former All-Pro punter shoots his shot at Bills amidst team's struggles
The Buffalo Bills have had their fair share of struggles this season with punters. So, a former All-Pro is putting it out there that he's interested in returning to the NFL to help them.
Once upon a time, Marquette King was one of the best punters in the NFL. A 2016 second-team All-Pro, King also led the NFL in punt yardage in 2014 during his stint with the then-Oakland Raiders.
You may ask, "Where is King now?" Well, he's making a name for himself in the UFL. After last playing in the NFL during the 2018 season with the Broncos, he joined what was the XFL in 2020 before it was combined with the United States Football League (USFL).
During the 2024 season, he was named to the inaugural All-UFL team, as he netted five touchbacks and nine punts inside the 20 on the year.
But now, he's shooting his shot at the Bills for a potential NFL comeback.
King used a heavily memed phrase to allude that he's interested in coming to Buffalo. And not for nothing, the Bills' punters have not given him any reason to feel like he can't outperform them.
Through six games, Buffalo has seen three punters — Brad Robbins, Cameron Johnston and Mitch Wishnowsky. Robbins started in Week 1, before giving way to Johnston (who is now on Injured Reserve). Wishnowsky has been in the lineup the last two games, but has had mixed results, just like Robbins and Johnston.
While Wishnowsky is the only one to have a high-ranking percentage of their punts land inside the 20 — an NFL leading 62.5 percent of his punts — none of the three rank within the top-25 highest yards per punt averages in the league.
Meanwhile, during the 2025 UFL season with the Renegades, King averaged 47.5 yards per punt and eight punts inside the 20. That mark would currently tie for 20th in the NFL.
Even at 36-years-old, he still has one of the strongest legs in football.
It will be interesting to see if the Bills entertain this idea. Brandon Beane could use this bye week as an opportunity to evaluate what King really has left in that right leg of his.
