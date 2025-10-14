Josh Allen provides clarity on apparent injury sustained during Bills' loss to Falcons
The Buffalo Bills added insult to injury during their ugly defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons — or is it injury to insult?
Either way, the Bills were besieged by various ailments to a list of key contributors during Monday night’s loss to the Falcons, a list that seemed to include quarterback Josh Allen.
Allen was struck hard on his left hand during the first half of Buffalo’s Week 6 loss to the Falcons, which he was seen reacting to, seemingly in pain, on the television broadcast at points throughout the remainder of the contest. But during a postgame trip to the podium, Allen denied any lingering effects stemming from what appeared to be a potential injury during Monday night’s game.
When asked if he hurt his hand during the game, Allen replied, “No.”
He was then asked if he is fully healthy entering the team’s Week 7 bye week.
“Yeah,” he answered.
While we will be forced to take Allen at his word, the Bills’ quarterback is no stranger to dealing with a hand injury, which he endured a season ago, when he wore a glove on his non-throwing hand for much of the season.
The good news for Allen and the Bills' other injured players is that if he experiences any lingering soreness when he wakes up on Tuesday, he will have an extra week to rest his body before gearing back up to full strength ahead of a Week 8 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.
