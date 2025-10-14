Bills Central

Josh Allen provides clarity on apparent injury sustained during Bills' loss to Falcons

The Bills' quarterback was shaking his hand out throughout the Monday night contest, but denied any lingering effects after the game.

Alex Brasky

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle David Onyemata (90) and defensive tackleSam Roberts (99) applie the pressure on Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) who is looking to show downfield
Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle David Onyemata (90) and defensive tackleSam Roberts (99) applie the pressure on Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) who is looking to show downfield / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills added insult to injury during their ugly defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons — or is it injury to insult?

Either way, the Bills were besieged by various ailments to a list of key contributors during Monday night’s loss to the Falcons, a list that seemed to include quarterback Josh Allen.

Josh Allen
Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

RELATED: Rapid reaction to Buffalo Bills' listless loss to Atlanta Falcons in primetime

Allen was struck hard on his left hand during the first half of Buffalo’s Week 6 loss to the Falcons, which he was seen reacting to, seemingly in pain, on the television broadcast at points throughout the remainder of the contest. But during a postgame trip to the podium, Allen denied any lingering effects stemming from what appeared to be a potential injury during Monday night’s game.

When asked if he hurt his hand during the game, Allen replied, “No.”

He was then asked if he is fully healthy entering the team’s Week 7 bye week.

“Yeah,” he answered.

Josh Allen
Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) flips the ball in the air as Atlanta Falcons defensive end Jalon Walker (11) applies the defensive pressure / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

MORE: Bills' Josh Allen confirms broken left hand report, addresses latest injury

While we will be forced to take Allen at his word, the Bills’ quarterback is no stranger to dealing with a hand injury, which he endured a season ago, when he wore a glove on his non-throwing hand for much of the season.

The good news for Allen and the Bills' other injured players is that if he experiences any lingering soreness when he wakes up on Tuesday, he will have an extra week to rest his body before gearing back up to full strength ahead of a Week 8 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Alex Brasky
ALEX BRASKY

Alex Brasky is editor of Bills Digest and host of the Buffalo Pregame podcast. He has been on the Bills beat the past six seasons and now joins Sports Illustrated hoping to expand his coverage of Buffalo’s favorite football team.