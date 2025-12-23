Super Bowl coach says Drake Maye is better than Bills' Josh Allen, even Tom Brady

Jon Gruden won a Super Bowl (XXXVII) with Brad Johnson at quarterback, so let's all agree to take his opinion with a salty grain of salt. But, for what it's worth, the former NFL head coach-turned-Barstool Sports analyst thinks Drake Maye is better than the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen.

Gruden, of course, has been known to say an outlandish thing or two in his time. Maybe he's doing it now merely for shock value and/or attention, which would be right on brand for Barstool. Or perhaps he's just a prisoner of the moment - like so many NFL observers - after watching Maye sling a couple of impressive darts in Sunday night's comeback win by the New England Patriots over the Baltimore Ravens.

Regardless of the motivation, Gruden actually said publicly this week that he would take Maye over Allen. Both quarterbacks were voted in the Pro Bowl on Tuesday.

"I wouldn't want anybody over Drake Maye," Gruden said on The Ryen Russillo podcast. "I'm being honest.

Russillo: "Even Josh Allen?!"

Said Gruden, "Well, you can slap me if I had to take anybody over Drake Maye. Josh Allen ... he's a freak of nature. But if I had Drake Maye I'd be hard-pressed to trade to him to anybody. He's going to break some records that Tom Brady never attained."

If Gruden was starting a franchise, maybe. Maye is 23; Allen 29. But to win a Super Bowl? This season?

I think Bills Mafia is perfectly happy with their quarterback.

