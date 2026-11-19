The Buffalo Bills are known for having one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, led by a perennial MVP contender in quarterback Josh Allen. However, some things suggest the unit is not playing up to its standards.

Despite being Top 10 in the league in many categories like yards per game, points per game, EPA per play and success rate, Buffalo still has one glaring weakness it needs to address before the postseason.

One of those things, which is pressure, is something the Bills have lacked in some of their season-ending defeats defensively and is a major thing that could come back to haunt them if they are unable to correct it on the offensive side of the ball.

Why have Bills allowed so much pressure on Josh Allen?

Nov 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (90) during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills allow pressure on 29.6% of their offensive snaps, which is 21st in the NFL through 10 weeks. Even though it is below average, it is somewhat skewed by recent results, including their Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Missing left tackle Dion Dawkins and left guard Alec Anderson due to injury, Allen was pressured on 25 of his dropbacks at a 46.2% rate and was blitzed at a 79% rate against Minnesota.

Compare that to their current standing and add that Dawkins and Anderson returned to the lineup on Sunday against the Jets and right tackle Spencer Brown, who was doubtful to play, held star rookie edge rusher David Bailey to zero pressures. Things may be trending up, but will they last?

When could it potentially bite Bills?

The Bills offensive line try to hold off Denver’s defense who broke through and sacked Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during first half action at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Among the teams the Bills are fighting for playoff seeding in the AFC, the Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 8) and Denver Broncos (No. 3) rank in the top 10 in pressure rate against opposing quarterbacks. Meanwhile, among the seven teams currently in the AFC playoff field, Buffalo allows pressure at the sixth-highest rate.

Other squads like the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers have shown the ability to get after opposing passers this season although they're not ranked as high (15th and 25th, respectively).

The Bills can counter this by giving running back Ty Johnson, their pass-catching and pass-blocking specialist, more snaps and by using multiple tight ends, as they did against the Vikings (67% multiple tight ends, 36% 13 personnel).

The Bills need to gel together as a unit over the next few weeks to limit the pressure on Allen, and if they can do that, it'll be very hard for any team to stop them.

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