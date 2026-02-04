Bills' Josh Allen criticized by Saints defender for failure to win big playoff games

When the Buffalo Bills fell at the hands of the Denver Broncos in this year’s Divisional Round, many rushed to Josh Allen’s defense.

Despite the Bills’ quarterback turning the ball over four times, his supporters continued to spout the same narrative we heard all season long — Allen had no help, and that’s why Buffalo failed to advance yet again.

However, one current NFL defensive player sees things a bit differently. New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan believes Allen proved something in the Bills’ postseason defeat. And it was nothing positive.

Denver Broncos defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (97) tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the second quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Blame game

Rather than look to what surrounded Allen as reason why the Bills fell short this season, Jordan pointed directly to the Bills’ signal caller, who the Saints' defender views as having yet to prove he can come through when it matters most.

“Josh Allen, if I thought anything, I thought this year was the year,” said the Saints’ DE while appearing on ESPN's First Take on Wednesday. “I said, ‘All these guys are out, it’s his time.’ And he proved what I thought about him. He plays excellent during season. He shows up, he’s Superman, but at the same time, he can’t win those big games.”

While he left the door open for Allen to take it upon himself to disprove the doubters down the road, as it stands today, Jordan believes he has shown he cannot get things done in the clutch.

“Right now. Again, he could always switch up the narrative years from now, to next year, whenever that is," said Jordan.

"[Josh Allen] proved what I thought about him. ... He can't win those big games."



—@camjordan94 on Josh Allen losing in the playoffs 😯 pic.twitter.com/tTYP3dQVOf — First Take (@FirstTake) February 4, 2026

Coming up short

Allen has reached the AFC Championship Game twice during his career, including during the 2024 season, when Buffalo came within one game-winning drive of advancing past its bitter rival, the Kansas City Chiefs. The failure to finish from Allen and the Bills’ offense in that game was part of a common theme that has developed over these last few seasons.

In Buffalo’s last three postseason defeats, Allen has had the ball in his hand with a chance to win the game, but has failed to do so each time.

To conclude the 2023 season, Allen and the offense trailed the Chiefs by three points in the fourth quarter of a Divisional Round matchup. But rather than finish the job themselves and punch the ball into the end zone, the Bills' offense failed to provide the winning score, instead relying on a Tyler Bass 44-yard field goal attempt that went awry and ultimately led to the loss.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a touchdown pass during the first quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In 2024, the Bills once again trailed by three points late in the fourth quarter and once again failed to deliver the game-winning touchdown drive. Buffalo's last-gasp attempt came on a deep ball thrown to tight end Dalton Kincaid, which he was unable to haul in.

Finally, this past season, Allen and the offense had ample opportunity to win the game against Denver down the stretch, including after a defensive stop opened the overtime period. But once again, they could not come through, and now the Bills will watch the Super Bowl from home for another year.

So, while most take up for Allen and defend his shortcomings at every turn, Jordan took the less-popular stance. But one that has merit after the Bills’ quarterback has struggled to reach his and his team’s ultimate goal.

Next season is a critical one for Allen, and if he is unable to lead the Bills to a Super Bowl appearance, his detractors will only gain steam.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs during the second quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

